Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 things that should NEVER be in a woman's home

press profile homify press profile homify
A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

While you read this article, please bear in mind we're being a little tongue in cheek, but we do think this list of things a woman should never have in her home is fun and true.

This is a modern age and women rightfully want to be thought of as independent, strong and self-sufficient, but there are a number of home design additions that seriously undermine these ideals. If interior designers can steer clear of them, so can you! 

Be prepared as quite a few of these tips relate to your bedroom, so you might find yourself needing to give the space a serious overhaul once you've read these tips. 

Let's take a deep breath and see what you need to start living without…

1. Silk flower arrangements

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Naff, tacky and hard to clean, these are a serious no! Just treat yourself to some fresh ones every week or so.

2. Too many frills

VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories , LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
LOVELY HOME IDEA
LOVELY HOME IDEA

A little feminine detail here and there is lovely (on your bedding, for instance) but not everywhere. They look so childish!

3. Photo collages of friends

Antic Shabby Chic Wooden Multi Photo Frame in Pastel Colours - Distressed Look Vintagist.com Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Vintagist.com
Vintagist.com

Unless you want a date to ask who the hot blonde stood next to you in lots of pictures is, leave the friend collages where they belong: in secondary school.

4. Soft toys on the bed

Quarto de bebê - Vila Mariana, Estúdio Plano Estúdio Plano Modern nursery/kids room
Estúdio Plano
Estúdio Plano

A huge no-no, especially if you have company. There's nothing less sexy than cuddly toys!

5. Inspirational quotes in every room

Inspirational Life is... art print Always Sparkle ArtworkPictures & paintings
Always Sparkle
Always Sparkle

You don't need affirmations in every room, so keep them to a minimum. Or just in the toilet!

6. Cheap bed linen

Bedding, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

Come on, girls! You work hard and deserve to feel like a queen in your own bed, so splurge on some high thread counts.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make-up spilling out everywhere

Elegant make up corner in master bedroom Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Have a clear out, put everything you're keeping in a nice cosmetics bag and stay organised. You're not a teenager!

8. Doll collections you had as a child

Collectible Japanese Doll Asia Dragon Furniture from London ArtworkSculptures
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

If you can't throw them out, box and put them in storage. We guarantee everyone but you is freaked out by them!

9. Family photos next to the bed

Retro Farm Personalised Photo-frame Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration farm,retro farm,tractor,cow,farm animals,photo-frame,personalised,nursery,child's room
Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs

Mood killer alert!

10. Pet beds in every room

Cosie K9 Pet Bed swinging monkey designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs

We get it, you love your pet, but there are some rooms they don't need to be in (like the bathroom).

11. Crazy cat lady furniture

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on cat-on Living roomLighting Wood
cat-on
cat-on

If you make it obvious you spend more on your cats than yourself, your friendship circle is going to shrink.

12. An overload of mismatched furniture

Décoration appartement à Marseille, Emmanuelle Diebold Emmanuelle Diebold Eclectic style living room
Emmanuelle Diebold
Emmanuelle Diebold

A little eclectic styling is great, but too much and you'll make your home look like the crazy aunt at a wedding.

13. Framed college memorabilia

A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Classic style living room
Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography

So, you've still got all your society jumpers and sports kit. You don't need it on the wall though, so store those memories elsewhere!

For some helpful home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Things that don’t belong in a home (if you're over 30).

How a family built their dream home
Are you guilty of any of these decorating calamities? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks