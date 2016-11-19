13 things that should NEVER be in a woman's home

While you read this article, please bear in mind we're being a little tongue in cheek, but we do think this list of things a woman should never have in her home is fun and true.
This is a modern age and women rightfully want to be thought of as independent, strong and self-sufficient, but there are a number of home design additions that seriously undermine these ideals. If interior designers can steer clear of them, so can you!
Be prepared as quite a few of these tips relate to your bedroom, so you might find yourself needing to give the space a serious overhaul once you've read these tips.
Let's take a deep breath and see what you need to start living without…
Naff, tacky and hard to clean, these are a serious no! Just treat yourself to some fresh ones every week or so.
A little feminine detail here and there is lovely (on your bedding, for instance) but not everywhere. They look so childish!
Unless you want a date to ask who the hot blonde stood next to you in lots of pictures is, leave the friend collages where they belong: in secondary school.
A huge no-no, especially if you have company. There's nothing less sexy than cuddly toys!
You don't need affirmations in every room, so keep them to a minimum. Or just in the toilet!
Come on, girls! You work hard and deserve to feel like a queen in your own bed, so splurge on some high thread counts.
Have a clear out, put everything you're keeping in a nice cosmetics bag and stay organised. You're not a teenager!
If you can't throw them out, box and put them in storage. We guarantee everyone but you is freaked out by them!
Mood killer alert!
We get it, you love your pet, but there are some rooms they don't need to be in (like the bathroom).
If you make it obvious you spend more on your cats than yourself, your friendship circle is going to shrink.
A little eclectic styling is great, but too much and you'll make your home look like the crazy aunt at a wedding.
So, you've still got all your society jumpers and sports kit. You don't need it on the wall though, so store those memories elsewhere!
For some helpful home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Things that don’t belong in a home (if you're over 30).