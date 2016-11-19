12 modern ideas you should copy from this small kitchen

If you have a small kitchen which, no matter what you do, never quite feels as modern and sleek as you'd like it to, this is the perfect article for you.
We've found a petite yet gorgeous kitchen that looks every inch a contemporary dream, analysed it to discover its secrets and will now share them with you. The kitchen planner behind this project must have been ecstatic with the finished product as the brief no doubt included that it had to look fresh and modern, which it does in spades!
This will give you all the motivation you need to get to grips with your own small kitchen plans, so let's get to it…
Throughout your cupboard doors and drawer fronts.
This means building up to the ceiling if you have to.
Metal handles look far more contemporary than wooden ones and are often ergonomic.
Under your cabinets is a prime position.
And be a real talking point!
And maintain a sleek profile.
And can often be colour-matched to your cupboards.
It's more than necessary, it's a major part of your installation and some of them are fantastic!
Will give a modern, open feel and distribute functionality in a sensible way.
Go for something striking and modern, like an adjustable one that can rinse your salad.
And some underfloor heating would be the perfect finishing touch.
By keeping any doors and windows dressing-free. The more light there is, the fresher the atmosphere and the more modern the feel.
