12 modern ideas you should copy from this small kitchen

If you have a small kitchen which, no matter what you do, never quite feels as modern and sleek as you'd like it to, this is the perfect article for you.

We've found a petite yet gorgeous kitchen that looks every inch a contemporary dream, analysed it to discover its secrets and will now share them with you. The kitchen planner behind this project must have been ecstatic with the finished product as the brief no doubt included that it had to look fresh and modern, which it does in spades!

This will give you all the motivation you need to get to grips with your own small kitchen plans, so let's get to it…