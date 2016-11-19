Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 modern ideas you should copy from this small kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Loading admin actions …

If you have a small kitchen which, no matter what you do, never quite feels as modern and sleek as you'd like it to, this is the perfect article for you.

We've found a petite yet gorgeous kitchen that looks every inch a contemporary dream, analysed it to discover its secrets and will now share them with you. The kitchen planner behind this project must have been ecstatic with the finished product as the brief no doubt included that it had to look fresh and modern, which it does in spades! 

This will give you all the motivation you need to get to grips with your own small kitchen plans, so let's get to it…

1. Combine two strong, contrasting colours

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Throughout your cupboard doors and drawer fronts.

2. Include as much storage as you possibly can

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

This means building up to the ceiling if you have to.

3. Always choose sleek, comfortable handles

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Metal handles look far more contemporary than wooden ones and are often ergonomic.

4. Include task lighting as well as a main light fixture

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Under your cabinets is a prime position.

5. Floor lighting will really modernise the look

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

And be a real talking point!

6. An electric cooke (with ceramic integrated hob) will look futuristic

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

And maintain a sleek profile.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Built-in appliances are far more modern than freestanding versions

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

And can often be colour-matched to your cupboards.

8. Make your extractor a work of art

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

It's more than necessary, it's a major part of your installation and some of them are fantastic!

9. Integrating your laundry room and kitchen

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Will give a modern, open feel and distribute functionality in a sensible way.

10. Don't cheap out on your choice of tap!

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Go for something striking and modern, like an adjustable one that can rinse your salad.

11. Expensive ceramic floor tiles will never date or look old-fashioned

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

And some underfloor heating would be the perfect finishing touch.

12. Maintain a good flow of natural light

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

By keeping any doors and windows dressing-free. The more light there is, the fresher the atmosphere and the more modern the feel.

For more modern kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: An outdated kitchen is transformed.

13 things that should NEVER be in a woman's home
Which of these ideas might you adpot in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks