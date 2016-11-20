Your browser is out-of-date.

15 awe-inspiring modern garden ideas to motivate you

Meble ogrodowe i tarasowe z betonu architektonicznego, Modern Line Modern Line Modern garden
You can't ever have too much modern garden inspiration, especially during these cooler months, as now is when you should be planning what you're going to do in spring.

Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you all the best planning is done in autumn and winter, so we thought we'd show you some beautiful gardens with striking features to consider. 

We don't think any of these suggestions will be too taxing to complete (even for novices), so make a note of everything you like and start thinking ahead!

1. Place your al fresco dining area right in the centre of your garden

What a bold and contemporary look!

2. Be eclectic with your lighting fixtures

Mismatched glass shades, fairy lights and candles… anything goes and can look great together.

3. Use a natural material as your terrace cover for an organic look

This bamboo sheeting makes every day feel like a holiday!

4. Keep all your plants in pots

Modern gardens are all about adaptability and mobility so don't plant anything in the ground.

5. Play with curves and shapes

Who said you have to have straight garden edging, paths and ponds? Not us!

6. Add a little secret Zen energy

In the form of statues dotted around in stealthy locations.

7. Secluded seating will add a romantic feel

And a luxuriously modern look.

8. Get practical with a plant prep station

Greenhouses are so last decade!

9. Make more of a feature of your paths

By imitating things like parquet flooring. This design is perfection!

10. Be bolder with your colour choices

Especially when it comes to outdoor furniture and textiles.

11. Minimise the growing elements for a chic, modern look

Tiles and wood keep everything neat and ordered.

12. Use light and heat to make a big impression

As well as seating that could be inside the house!

13. Keep it green

And include nothing other than dense shrubs and smooth stone paths.

14. Give it a dual use!

We couldn't love this ultra-contemporary bathroom/garden more.

15. Make it your own personal art gallery

Why contain everything cool inside your home's walls?

For more modern outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 modern entrance ideas you can copy at home.

Home maintenance tips less than £40
Which idea(s) are you tempted to try in your garden?

