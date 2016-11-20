Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 lighting mistakes you're almost certainly making

press profile homify press profile homify
Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

We're all guilty of silly little mistakes that leave our homes falling a little flatter than they should, but we don't want you to get your lighting wrong as that can become a big issue.

With that in mind, we pulled together the 7 main lighting mistakes people make so you can tackle them all. Every room in your home—from your bathroom lighting to your kitchen—could be suffering from a serious lighting malfunction or mis-design, so read up and get more switched on!

1. Relying on just one light source

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Main lights are great but sometimes you want a little task lighting as well. Don't get sucked into believing that one bulb is ever enough to see everything and invest in some lamps.

2. Using overhead lighting that is way too bright

Luxury Bathroom , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

There is a temptation to invest in the brightest bulbs possible, but ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that you could be making a big mistake. 

Daylight imitation is the brightest you'll ever need and will still have a pleasant ambience.

3. Not thinking about wattage

Nuage Chandelier Boatswain Lighting Living roomLighting
Boatswain Lighting

Nuage Chandelier

Boatswain Lighting
Boatswain Lighting
Boatswain Lighting

You must consider the wattage of your lights! 

You might be able to save a considerable amount of energy and money just by reducing the wattage of your bulbs and you may even create a more enjoyable atmosphere.

4. Having too much recessed lighting

Nova, Arkadiusz Grzędzicki projektowanie wnętrz Arkadiusz Grzędzicki projektowanie wnętrz Modern kitchen
Arkadiusz Grzędzicki projektowanie wnętrz

Arkadiusz Grzędzicki projektowanie wnętrz
Arkadiusz Grzędzicki projektowanie wnętrz
Arkadiusz Grzędzicki projektowanie wnętrz

Add too many recessed lights to your home and your ceilings will start to resemble Jarlsberg. Keep it simple, functional and sensible!

5. Forgetting about dimmers

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style living room
Q2Design

Q2Design
Q2Design
Q2Design

Dimmer switches are fantastic for creating the perfect ambience in any room, for any occasion. If you don't want to add lamps, this is a great way to still capture a more intimate vibe when you want it. 

6. Having switches in inconvenient places

Basement with Light well, Clapham SW11, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Basement with Light well, Clapham SW11

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

The last thing you want is to have your light switches in an illogical place on your walls as you'll leave grubby hand prints from trying to locate them.

Always work with an ergonomic plan in your mind!

7. Forgetting about your wardrobe

Cutting Edge Bathrooms and Bespoke Joinery for the House in Dulwich Temza design and build BedroomWardrobes & closets
Temza design and build

Cutting Edge Bathrooms and Bespoke Joinery for the House in Dulwich

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

One of the key places people forget to light are their wardrobe, which makes it so much harder to get dressed in the morning.

We recommend you install a light that automatically flicks on as soon as you open a door, as that way you'll never be scrambling around again!

For outdoor lighting inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 ideas to light up your home exterior (which look great!).

Dated Lincoln home gets modern!
Which of these mistakes will you now fix in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks