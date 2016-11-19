These 10 jobs only have to be done once a year

Let’s be honest: cleaning the house and your home furnishings is not the most glamorous or fun activity to do. Yet dirt and grime accumulate at such an alarming rate that a regular cleaning should be second nature to all of us.

But before you start weeping and sweeping, we bring good news – there are certain cleaning tasks which you can put off until next week. Even next month, just as long as you complete them within the next year.

On the other hand, these tasks are relatively simple, which means if you’re up for it, you can tackle them one by one and see how many you can complete in one day!

If this sounds like a “challenge accepted” scenario, then scroll ahead to see what they are.