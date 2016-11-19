​10 things interior decorators don’t want you to know

It happens one time or another: you look at that old sofa, that paint-chipped hallway wall, or those drab and sun-faded drapes in the living room and think to yourself “No more, time to redecorate!”.

Good on your for wanting a fresh and stylish change, but do you know where to go from here? It’s a scary world out there filled with paint colours, wallpaper options, scatter cushions, and a multitude of different fabrics – where will you begin?

Luckily a professional interior decorator is a phone call away, so you know he/she can assist you with your dreamy new space. But, like all businesses out there, interior design also has a few hidden tricks up those designer sleeves.

So, before you phone up that expert, take a look at these 10 things first…