​The 10 commandments of having an organised home

Most of us relish the chance of living in a clean and well-organised space. Not only does it feel great not tripping over shoes or loose toys on the way to the bathroom, but having a neat space to function in has been proven to do wonders for one’s mood and mental health.
So why would you not pick up after yourself like Mum taught you?
We know that you can always hire a cleaning service to take care of the majority for you, but it can’t be denied that there’s a sense of accomplishment and pride in achieving a well-ordered and efficient space, even if it’s something small like finally organising that messy bathroom storage.
Let’s see the 10 unbreakable rules to set you on the road to a well-organised home and life.
Make sure to keeping everything in their rightful place. If, for example, you keep that guest comforter in the linen closet, then put it back there after your overnight guests leave (and you’ve washed it, of course).
You would never shove unopened mail into your kitchen pantry with the spices, would you? To avoid a messy and confusing situation, store similar items together to keep things sensible and logical.
Before you impulse purchase something, ask yourself two questions:
• Where will this live?
• Do I have room?
If you answer “no” or “I don’t know”, then give it a pass. It will save you money as well!
Certain items are too sacred and deserve a special place in your home, like a wedding dress. But those movie tickets from last month? Or the drawing your child made 12 years ago?
Some elements can be stored in a neat file and kept in a drawer, while others deserve to be tossed right away.
Had a hard day? Then don’t set yourself up for a hard morning by draping your clothing over your bedroom chair or (worse) on the floor.
Hang, fold, or launder your clothing at the end of each day – no excuse! Spending a few minutes every evening dealing with that day’s clothing will make your life (and laundry day) so much easier.
Using large amounts of containers for storage is a tried-and-tested organising method, but there’s no getting around the fact that those containers can be quite expensive.
So, instead of buying a whole new set of matching clear containers (and bringing more into your home), rather reuse what you already have, like shoe boxes and toy bins.
Whether it’s a credenza with drawers or an old cabinet in the hallway, commit to one storage space that you regard as the command centre. This will be the place for keys, wallets, bags, and other day-to-day necessities.
You’ll never have to run around the house looking for your sunglasses again!
… and stick to it. Routines are the backbone of efficient organisation.
Once you get into the habit of putting things back where they belong, filing your papers, making your bed, etc., a clean and well-organised home will become second nature to you.
Feeling inspired to become a master organiser? Start with the little things, like sorting through those papers in your home office. Thereafter, move on to bigger things like revamping your closet or repacking the kitchen pantry.
Enjoy the immediate sense of accomplishment, which will motivate you to move on to bigger and greater future projects.
Remember that you are in control of your belongings, not the other way around. If you set your mind to staying organised, it will no longer feel like a chore.
And should you take a dip and feel stressed or sick, it’s perfectly fine – you are allowed to take a break from your organising routine.
