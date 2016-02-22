Living room colour ideas

The living room is a great space to play around with colour. Unlike the kitchen and bathroom, the living room is a place for fabrics and upholstery, so it's the perfect room to experiment with patterns, textures and colours. There are plenty of opportunities in the lounge to introduce bold, statement shades, and have great fun shopping around for matching accessories and furniture. You should experience the same feeling of care-free excitement as when you were playing dress up as a child. This could have meant rooting in the dressing up box, picking whatever catches your eye, and even putting things together that don't 'match'. This is the approach you could take if you want an eclectic-style living room with plenty of vibrant colours and styles. However, if you're of the school of thought that a colour scheme should be just that, and would prefer to stick to one colour pallet, decorating can still be fun and allow you to express your creative side. Check out our living room colour schemes below!
Many people are reluctant to chose a red colour scheme for the home because they're scared of getting it wrong, on the assumption that red can look too gothic, or too brash, depending on the shade. This is definitely a possibility, but when you keep the red to furnishings such as cushions and rugs, you can sidestep this problem completely. A restrained approach to integrating the colour will make the room look luxurious and warm rather than intense. Red is a colour associated with romance and love, and so your lounge will soon be a more than suitable spot for cuddling up to watch a romantic film in the evening.
Choose your shades carefully, as different shades will leave different impressions. For example, darker reds with a hint of ochre are great for rustic style lounges, whereas bright, primary reds are ideal for modern lounges that incorporate simple, minimalist furniture.
Lime green is another bold colour that many people can be wary of when it comes to decorating. The same rule applies here as when introducing a red colour scheme (unless you're planning on creating a big impact). Keeping lime green to decorative features such as candles and cushions will prevent the colour scheme from becoming overwhelming.
However, you can see here that the designers have opted for a funky green chair and retro green wallpaper as well. This works nicely in an open plan living area, especially when teamed with white walls, and shades of grey and black which neutralise the citrus colours.
Here is another example of lime green working well in a family lounge, though this look is distinctly more eclectic, mixing the green with pink, yellow, and purple. The white walls and floors tone the scene down, and the room looks fresh and modern, even with the daring prints on the curtains and cushions. Stripes are combined with leaf, diamond, and peacock feather prints, and it just goes to show how you can take a number of colours and patterns for one room whilst maintaining an ordered and thought-through look.
The clear vases add a cool, contemporary touch and the translucent nature of the vases are perfect for a room that is packed with accessories—translucent or reflective surfaces are an easy way to make the room seem bigger and less crowded.
Grey is one of the hottest colours of the moment and grey interiors can look great in any room in the house. It's sophisticated and exudes classic glamour, as well as being extremely versatile. You can implement a variety of shades for a layered effect, as well as splashes of another colour to brighten up the room. Purple or lavender work well as they have a warming effect but also compliment the charcoal tones, being less vibrant than lime green or hot pink.
If you're ready to take a no-holds-barred approach to your interior design, be inspired by these clashing prints and colours. What sounds on paper like it couldn't possibly work, actually looks balanced and considered. The character of the occupant shines through, and the room is a welcoming and playful space that isn't overwhelmed by the brave colour scheme. Pink and orange paired with two different shades of blue definitely isn't a common colour scheme, but that's exactly what is good about it: your home should be as unique as your are, and as you'll hopefully agree, having a classy looking living room doesn't require you to cut down on colour.
It might make you think of Legally Blonde and Malibu Barbie at first, but hot pink really doesn't have to be sickly or girlie—it can look modern and chic, and give your room a real lift. As we've seen before, bright shades like this work best when teamed with neutral colours, particularly white walls. When you're adding to a blank canvas, you have more freedom when it comes to your accessories. Quirky cushions like these, patterned ottomans and colourful stacking tables look fun but tasteful in this otherwise monochrome lounge. If you want to paint the walls in hot pink, you could choose a feature wall. A burst of colour on a feature wall is a safe way to implement hot pink, but you shouldn't hang too many photos or prints here as it will appear a bit too busy.