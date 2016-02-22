Living room colour ideas

Many people are reluctant to chose a red colour scheme for the home because they're scared of getting it wrong, on the assumption that red can look too gothic, or too brash, depending on the shade. This is definitely a possibility, but when you keep the red to furnishings such as cushions and rugs, you can sidestep this problem completely. A restrained approach to integrating the colour will make the room look luxurious and warm rather than intense. Red is a colour associated with romance and love, and so your lounge will soon be a more than suitable spot for cuddling up to watch a romantic film in the evening.

Choose your shades carefully, as different shades will leave different impressions. For example, darker reds with a hint of ochre are great for rustic style lounges, whereas bright, primary reds are ideal for modern lounges that incorporate simple, minimalist furniture.