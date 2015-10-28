A Dream Home at Land's End

At first glance you'd be forgiven for thinking that this stunning waterside property, found overlooking the beautiful village of Sennen Cove, near Land’s End, was a film set. Immensely impressive and aesthetically hard to beat, 'Gwel-An-Treth' is something of a phoenix, rising from the ashes of the outdated bungalow that was previously found on the site.
Having given their architectural team a brief to maximise the views of Whitesands Bay and Cape Cornwall, the owners were presented with a property that not only fulfilled the brief but also made great strides into the home design world.
Words really aren't enough when it comes to this house, so let's take a closer look!
There's no denying that this is an attractive house. However, from this angle we don't necessarily assume that it's somewhere where dreams have been realised, although the black casements offer a wonderful contrast to the fresh white render, while the pale slate roof reaches up into the sky, almost blending seamlessly.
Laurence Associates were given a detailed brief that asked to keep sea views at the very forefront of the design process and, though we can't immediately see the outdated bungalow that this home has replaced, nor can we quite see breathtaking design just yet. A beautiful home, yes, but something hugely out of the ordinary? No.
Here is where things start to get interesting! Taking a look directly through the front door, all the way to the back of the property, we get just the slightest glimmer of what we will see when we head inside and we're excited already!
A light entrance hall looks to almost lead straight out into the sea and from here we can appreciate the level of detail and finish that has been adhered to. Exterior slate paving, bespoke metal fencing and gargantuan amounts of glazing are all making this space really come alive. However, it's that view that is drawing us further inside…
For such an unassuming exterior to lead though to this view is just phenomenal and our thoughts of this secretly being a movie prop house are still very much in our heads! The enormous sliding window directly addresses the client's desire to make the most of this unbelievable view but, not to be outdone by the exterior, the inside is offering amazing things too.
Quite literally dowsed in natural light thanks to the glass wall and extensive skylight, this living room feels like the epitome of the perfect beach house. Bright white with a smooth stone floor underfoot and decorated in a casual but homely style, it's clear already that this house is the full package of functional, beautiful and perfectly liveable.
At every turn there is more glazing, more amazing views and simply stunning finishes. We are almost starting to feel a bit dizzy looking around this home.
Here we see the lounge seamlessly transition into a dining room, complete with curved windows and uninterrupted sea views. By keeping to a wooden table with white plastic and wooden chairs, the consistent style themes are carried through. And those pendulum lights. What a wonderful contrast that seem to drop from nowhere!
The bow window, complete with opening patio doors, has set the scene perfectly in this designated dining nook and we don't know how much food appreciation would really go on in the face of that view. The bright blue of the Cornish coastline almost becomes the design scheme, leaving no option but to opt for a crisp white to reflect it. With dark casements and accessories, the contrast is absolutely perfect.
Not that we ever seek to find fault with properties that we feature but this looks to be one without flaw. From picture perfect views through to inspired interior finishes, we are starting to feel a little more than just envious!
You'd be forgiven for thinking that perhaps the other rooms of the house have suffered as a result of focusing on the terrific sea views at the rear but you'd be wrong, as this sweet bedroom proves.
A wonderfully calm space, this bedroom offers maximum light, considered design and a simple space for relaxation and sleeping. With views of greenery just outside the window, there has been no compromise with this home and, despite not having a sea view, the spot was not considered as an afterthought. Instead, it's perfectly complementary to the rest of the house and geared towards functionality.
So, here is what any lucky beach-goers will see when they look up at the house. We think you'll agree that it's one spectacular view!
Set over two levels with a clear balcony on the upper, there is no hindrance to the sea view that was so important to the clients. Thanks to a clever combination of natural stonework and modern glazing, the overall effect is one that looks as though it belongs, rather than being jarring or too outlandish for the coastline. A truly incredible build, we can't wait to see more form this design team.
