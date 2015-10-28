A Dream Home at Land's End

At first glance you'd be forgiven for thinking that this stunning waterside property, found overlooking the beautiful village of Sennen Cove, near Land’s End, was a film set. Immensely impressive and aesthetically hard to beat, 'Gwel-An-Treth' is something of a phoenix, rising from the ashes of the outdated bungalow that was previously found on the site.

Having given their architectural team a brief to maximise the views of Whitesands Bay and Cape Cornwall, the owners were presented with a property that not only fulfilled the brief but also made great strides into the home design world.

Words really aren't enough when it comes to this house, so let's take a closer look!