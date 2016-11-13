homify Top 5: Low-cost home improvement special

Before we shine the spotlight on this week's highlights, please make sure you've got a notepad and pen handy because have we got some great ideas for you! We can wait, no problem…
This week you were hugely interested in (in a very particular order) our fab home decorating ideas that won't cost a penny and low-cost DIY hacks, so it seems saving money is a hot topic as the expensive festive period approaches. You also clicked in your droves on an incredible family home at an even more incredible price, plus tips on when you should hire a professional (versus attempting the job yourself) and those small things you can change to make your house feel more like your home.
This could well be our most practical assortment of articles yet
Cheap is good, but free is always better, especially when it comes to trying to inject new life and soul into your interior design scheme.
While there's always a natural temptation to simply go all out and spend a lot of money on new furniture, wall coverings and even a decorator, we think you need to take a look at these free and easy home furnishing tips first, to see if any of them will quash your need for a revamp.
There are some super creative people out there, all thinking up fun new ways to make your home design just that little bit more special without you needing to break the bank. We were so impressed with their ideas that we pulled a few together to show you.
You'll be pleasantly surprised by how chic and cheap some of these suggestions are, as they really do give the impression that an interior designer has been let loose in your home.
If you want to add a little pizzazz to your living room or upscale your bathroom, read on and see how you could do it for pennies!
Our favourite types of projects on homify are those where top architects and interior designers reveal their best tips and tricks for designing smaller homes.
In this Ideabook, we took an in-depth tour of brand new residence designed by the award-winning team at ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW. Their creation boasts a certain glamour and luxury that one would usually associate with high-end homes you see in fancy architecture magazines!
We understand the desire to do everything yourself but when it comes to DIY, it's incredibly easy to bite off more than you can chew. The problem with this is that you then often need to call out an expensive professional to not only complete the job for you but also fix your mess, which can get very expensive.
Wouldn't it be great to know which jobs you can feasibly tackle yourself and which should always be left to professionals? Well, that's exactly what we told you, with this handy guide to home improvement projects so, be in the know before you face a huge repair bill!
Contrary to what many people may believe, our houses are not just where we sleep and occasionally dine. Life involves so much more than working and travelling, and if you don’t feel safe and comfortable in your own private space at the end of the day, where can you be yourself?
The house that you go home to at the end of each day needs to make you feel welcome as soon as you step through that front door. But this will not happen just because you wish it to. Some changes are necessary to make your living spaces feel cosy and comfortable, and these will differ from person to person.
So, whether it’s changing your doors or lighting a candle, let’s take a look at 15 quick and clever ways in which you can make your house feel more like a home.