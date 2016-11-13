homify Top 5: Low-cost home improvement special

Before we shine the spotlight on this week's highlights, please make sure you've got a notepad and pen handy because have we got some great ideas for you! We can wait, no problem…

Oh, you're back! Great, then let's get started with this week's homify Top 5. If you're unfamiliar with the format, think of us as your iPlayer. It's where you can catch up on all the week's highlights in one place. That's it? , we hear you say. Well, we're all about making things easy because who's got time to waste?

This week you were hugely interested in (in a very particular order) our fab home decorating ideas that won't cost a penny and low-cost DIY hacks, so it seems saving money is a hot topic as the expensive festive period approaches. You also clicked in your droves on an incredible family home at an even more incredible price, plus tips on when you should hire a professional (versus attempting the job yourself) and those small things you can change to make your house feel more like your home.

This could well be our most practical assortment of articles yet so get comfortable and don't forget to make notes!