Homes for the modern British family

These days, there is no such thing as a 'normal family'. Once upon a time, most people would have said a normal family is what we define today as a nuclear family- a married couple living with their biological children. Statistically, around 40% of marriages in the UK end in divorce, with around 30% of them ending by the 20th wedding anniversary. With this in mind, it is safe to say that no longer a normal family can be defined as a nuclear family, as stepparent's, stepsibling's, and half siblings now come into the equation.

With the notion of a normal family hard to define, it is just as hard to define a normal family home. Maybe thoughts of a suburban townhouse, or detached brick home in a quiet street spring to mind? Once upon these were the typical houses that families lived in, but modern life now demands modern homes, and the exterior façade of a family home is hard to delineate.

Modern practices allow for homes to built from a huge range of materials, in any shape and size, and in the most obscure places. No longer does the streetscape consist of carbon-copy brick houses, but is rather broken up by modern façades that keep cities and towns looking fresh, and displaying the character and individuality of each household. These 6 British homes represent the architecture of today, and what modern family homes may continue to look like in the future.