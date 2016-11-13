A modern British family's ideal home

IQ Glass provided all architectural glazing elements to this stunning new build house. Located in the London area of Northwood, the contemporary architecture and bold use of modern materials makes for a unique addition to this traditional neighbourhood.

The original house was demolished and this five-bedroom home was built in its place. Modern steel look-a-like windows were used across the front elevation of the new build, while the majority of the rear façade is comprised of transparent elements. You'll soon see how a focused use of glass bridges the transitional spaces, blurring the lines between the different areas of the home design.

Check it out for yourself by scrolling down…