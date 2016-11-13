A modern British family's ideal home

IQ Glass provided all architectural glazing elements to this stunning new build house. Located in the London area of Northwood, the contemporary architecture and bold use of modern materials makes for a unique addition to this traditional neighbourhood.
The original house was demolished and this five-bedroom home was built in its place. Modern steel look-a-like windows were used across the front elevation of the new build, while the majority of the rear façade is comprised of transparent elements. You'll soon see how a focused use of glass bridges the transitional spaces, blurring the lines between the different areas of the home design.
Check it out for yourself by scrolling down…
The contemporary architecture we alluded to earlier makes an immediate positive impression with us. By facing towards the rear perspective, we gain a sense of the grand size of this five-bedroom home.
Large sheets of glass and charcoal-shaded bricks wrap the lower-level of the build, while the tall structure behind takes on a more traditional shape.
The adults and children of this household have well and truly embraced their freshly arranged garden, which has had a pavement area added into the mix. This is a great space that provides the opportunity for fun times in the outdoors for the whole family.
We adore the architecture on display, but what makes this house special is the way the professionals from IQ Glass have incorporated the glass into the design.
We can already see how the slim-framed structural glass has been used to create a clean design that promotes a light-filled interior scheme.
The slim-framed sliding glass doors were used as high architectural patio doors, connecting the ground-floor living areas with the rear garden. The flush floor track of the minimal windows allows that continuation of inside to outside, removing a defining barrier between the spaces.
When social gatherings are hosted here, it's easy to bring drinks and nibbles in and out thanks to these practical doors. Even during quieter times, these sliding doors allow the beauty of the garden and plenty of fresh air inside whenever desired.
Inside, the open layout gives a wonderful sense of space. This is the main gathering hub for the family, serving all the communal needs and activities, such as cooking, dining and lounging.
You can see from the photo why the owners love to cook in their modern kitchen—endless garden views are always on show!
Further within, our eyes are immediately drawn towards the frame-less glass window and roof. The up-and-over glass installation continues the design of minimally framed architectural glazing in a spectacular display of residential architecture.
Natural light streams into the snug lounge positioned directly underneath. The seating and complementary furnishings have been clustered in the one spot to create a cosy and intimate setting for everyone to enjoy.
As you can tell, glass acts as a uniting element throughout the home's plan. The use of white also brings out the best in the interior architecture, assisting to pronounce certain shapes and finishes.
The white walls and ceilings guide our focus towards the hallow nature of the living spaces found below.
We've made our way to the main bathroom where there are more garden views to be embraced thanks to the clever use of windows. The owners can observe the changing aspects of the day or night without leaving the warm water of their bath.
