Abandoned containers become an amazing cheap home

Built in Arizona, this 185 m² house is the first of its kind in the area and, having been constructed from six recycled shipping containers, has certainly gained a lot of attention.

Flagstaff is a stunning, heritage American town so this two-storey home, complete with an open-plan living and dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two offices, a full kitchen, working greenhouse and numerous decks hasn't exactly blended into this much loved university town. However, that's no bad thing as it has come to be seen as a real architectural triumph and welcome addition.

Warm in the winter thanks to solar and underfloor heating, it also stays cool in the summer as a result of natural mountain breezes. A truly eco-friendly property, it stores solar power and harvests rainwater and snow melt to effectively sustain itself. Also, with clever insulation constructed from biofoam and recycled denim, nothing has been left to chance or the elements. Aluminium windows and translucent insulated fibreglass inject natural light into the space and in line with the incredible home design and specific ecological mandate, the house has won a Coconino County Sustainability Award.

With such amazing credentials, we can't wait to take a closer look, so let's do just that!