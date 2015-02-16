homify 360º: Contemporary country home, Cheshire

This sustainable house in the peaceful and green Cheshire countryside is not only desirable for its location, but also for its high quality architectural features and interiors. The beautifully landscaped grounds and impressive façade are the first thing you notice, reflecting the brief to create a 'timeless yet elegant design, which connected with the surrounding landscape'. Thanks to Nicholas Tye Architects, this property, which won the Northern Design Award for 'New Build House', is considered an eco-friendly and characterful addition to the surrounding natural area. Refined linear buildings made from the highest quality materials, such as the Western Red Cedar which clads the exterior, blend together harmoniously both with each other, and with their environment. Today we're going to take a closer look at this stunning home, or 'Cedarwood', and discover some more about the sustainable design.

Constructed from a rigid steel frame the buildings are clad externally in Western Red Cedar, which has a superior natural durability and resistance to moisture, decay and insect damage. Selected for its warm textured grain and rich colour, Cedar has an inherent quality that has been proven to retain its appearance for several decades. The use of Cedar provides a strong visual connection and roots the buildings within its landscape. The buildings themselves are highly thermally insulated using sustainable wood-fibre board that not only reduces heat loss, but also gives protection from overheating in the summer months. The building construction is highly breathable and vapor permeable protecting the building fabric and providing a naturally healthy living environment. Heating is provided via underfloor heating linked to a highly efficient gas-condensing boiler