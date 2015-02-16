homify 360º: Contemporary country home, Cheshire

This sustainable house in the peaceful and green Cheshire countryside is not only desirable for its location, but also for its high quality architectural features and interiors. The beautifully landscaped grounds and impressive façade are the first thing you notice, reflecting the brief to create a 'timeless yet elegant design, which connected with the surrounding landscape'. Thanks to Nicholas Tye Architects, this property, which won the Northern Design Award for 'New Build House', is considered an eco-friendly and characterful addition to the surrounding natural area. Refined linear buildings made from the highest quality materials, such as the Western Red Cedar which clads the exterior, blend together harmoniously both with each other, and with their environment. Today we're going to take a closer look at this stunning home, or 'Cedarwood', and discover some more about the sustainable design.
Constructed from a rigid steel frame the buildings are clad externally in Western Red Cedar, which has a superior natural durability and resistance to moisture, decay and insect damage. Selected for its warm textured grain and rich colour, Cedar has an inherent quality that has been proven to retain its appearance for several decades. The use of Cedar provides a strong visual connection and roots the buildings within its landscape. The buildings themselves are highly thermally insulated using sustainable wood-fibre board that not only reduces heat loss, but also gives protection from overheating in the summer months. The building construction is highly breathable and vapor permeable protecting the building fabric and providing a naturally healthy living environment. Heating is provided via underfloor heating linked to a highly efficient gas-condensing boiler
The front exterior blends in seamlessly with the seasonal greens and browns of a British autumn—something that can really be appreciated when looking out through the large panels which run the length of the entire property, providing a panoramic view of the surroundings. This house has style and substance in equal measure: the window panels are made from thermally efficient material, allowing the sun into every room whilst dramatically minimising heat loss during the colder months. The slate roof contributes to the clean lines of this contemporary build, and recessed guttering and concealed down-pipes tick the boxes for eco-friendly functionality.
As previously mentioned, the building is clad in Western Red Cedar, which was chosen for its durability and resistance to decay, moisture, and insect damage. It also has the right tone to blend in with the surroundings, and has been proven to retain this warm, rich colour for many decades. Wood-fibre board was used to thermally insulate the building, reducing heat loss during the colder seasons, and overheating during the summer. Highly breathable materials have been used to protect the building fabric and ensure a natural, healthy living environment.
In keeping with the natural, elemental theme, this stunning water feature reflects the simplicity and symmetry of the building. The addition of water creates an even more serene setting. The decision to have a minimalist feature rather than something extravagant means that it doesn't detract from the façade, or from the beautiful but understated features in the landscaped area.
Imagine enjoying this view from your at-home office; you could work freely and comfortably without feeling boxed in, as is unfortunately the standard when it comes to home offices. There's no cramped spaces filled with files and clutter, just clean lines and well placed furniture that's conducive to a productive day at work. The wooden desk and exposed beams are a perfect match, and colours are kept to muted greys for a sophisticated and natural look.
The living room, like the others, enjoys panoramic views over the grounds—there's almost no need for the TV! Still, subtly blended into the black panelled wall, the TV is just one of the features merged with the interiors for continuity and an effortless flow within and between rooms. The monochrome colour scheme features again in this room, with the white couches providing a brightening lift in the context of a black feature wall and grey tiled floor.
You could be forgiven for thinking you were still dreaming when you woke up in this bedroom. Sliding panels onto the wooden terrace can be kept open to make the most of humid summer evenings, or kept shut tight against the cold when it's the view, rather than the weather, that can be enjoyed. Country style seats upholstered in white mirror the soft white materials inside the bedroom, again creating a link between the outside and inside spaces.
Here you have a closer view of the bedroom, which appears to be separated from the other rooms by a low partition wall. The soft lighting and grey tartan blanket are cosy finishing touches that give the room some warmth. The open flow of space is maintained, even in the traditionally more private areas. The decoration is classic and comfortable, perfect for an undisturbed nights sleep that leaves your mind clear and body refreshed. Though if that fails, it's easy enough to go for a long country walk to clear out the cobwebs!
The bathroom has been kept private with a frosted panel along the window, but it is still possible to enjoy the view through the top half of the glass. The mirror which stretches the length of the back wall makes the room appear bigger, and fits in with the contemporary look achieved through minimalist fixtures such as the sink, and the large double shower. The clean lines of the shower unit are uninterrupted by clunky plastic fittings. Instead, the unit merges into the the room as inconspicuously as possible.
The room is separated into practical, unfussy sections for an overall minimalist impression. The lighting is subtle, with the focus on the natural light streaming through the floor to ceiling windows. The white walls and surfaces, including this very modern family dining table, allow light to bounce off, maximising the airy and bright feel that continues through the whole house.
The order and precision of this kitchen design is flawless. From the uniform overhead cupboards to the placement of the kitchen accessories, everything is truly impeccable. The quality of the units and surfaces is apparent, and looking at this edgy, modern set up could cause the eco-friendly nature of this home to slip from your mind. However, modern style, contemporary living, and eco-friendly architecture are combined to stunning effect in this unique and stylish property.
