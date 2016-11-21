Your browser is out-of-date.

19 small underrated things that make your home nicer

The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
We always thought the saying it's the little things that count was a silly sentiment that should be kept to greetings cards but, low and behold, it's actually true! Especially when it comes to your home décor and making it as amazing as is humanly possible.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that less is often more but it's how you use the 'less' that makes a big difference. So rather than a loud sofa, for example, choosing a neutral couch and adding funky cushions is a better way to go. 

We've found a host of fantastic tips along this train of thought, so if you feel as though your living room is languishing in limbo or your kitchen could be cuter, dive into these solutions!

1. Add bright cushions to a neutral sofa

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

For an instant room facelift.

2. Fresh flowers

​The Living Room at Newton Road. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern living room
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Are a treat for you and an instant upgrade for your home.

3. Something to nurture

Terrarium Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik GardenPlants & flowers Glass Green
Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik

things like a terrarium full of plants will add some interest to even the most boring room.

4. Buy rubbish bins you actually like

Flur, Ambientedirect Ambientedirect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ambientedirect

This actually helps!

5. Treat yourself to a delicious-smelling candle

Baked Cookies Large Scented Candle (Case 4) The Covent Garden Candle Company Minimalist office buildings Gastronomy
The Covent Garden Candle Company

Light it as soon as you get home each day.

6. Hang some inexpensive wall prints

Waves A3 screen print The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
The Lost Fox

They'll cheer you up whenever you look at them.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Invest in an awesome teapot

Unify teapot & cups un'dercast Dining roomCrockery & glassware
un&#39;dercast

That makes a little more of cuppa time, so it feels like a treat!

8. Treat yourself to a favourite mug

Kami Mugs, Such & Such Such & Such KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Such &amp; Such

That always makes you feel comforted and ready to take on the day.

9. Luxury bubble bath

Hornbæk 168 bathtub Copenhagen Bath BathroomBathtubs & showers White
Copenhagen Bath

Will make you feel good and your bathroom look expensive!

10. A heated towel rail

Radiator Rail homify Modern bathroom
homify

They really do make life easier because who has time to worry about drying towels?

11. Pretty pots to store and display things in

Tunisia Made Vases and jars Hend Krichen KitchenAccessories & textiles
Hend Krichen

They make a big difference, especially in the kitchen.

12. Keep bottled water in the fridge

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

So you always have something cold and refreshing to drink. Plus, it makes you look fancier and organised when guests come over!

13. Don't forget diffusers for less than fragrant rooms

homify HouseholdSmall appliances
homify

Choose a really rich scent, such as oud, for an upmarket feel.

14. A record player

Pot plants in design Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media

Can add a retro touch to your space and your music will never have sounded so good.

15. Treat yourself to a quilt you really love

INDIGO FILLY REVERSIBLE DOUBLE QUILT AND SHAM SET ( 3 PCS) homify BedroomTextiles
homify

That encourages you to make your bed every day.

16. A mattress topper

Fulham Penthouse, Yohan May Design Yohan May Design Modern style bedroom
Yohan May Design

Will make your bed irresistible. Just don't blame us if you struggle getting up for work!

17. A gorgeous chair or sofa throw

Gertrude check The Biggest Blanket Company HouseholdTextiles
The Biggest Blanket Company

They're practical and stylish.

18. Beautiful wine glasses

http://www.jasmineway.co.uk/6-handmade-portuguese-diamond-pattern-wine-glasses J & M Collections Ltd Dining roomCrockery & glassware
J &amp; M Collections Ltd

What sort of house has lovely crockery but no amazing wine glasses?

19. Luxurious towels

Sinne, tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所 tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所 HouseholdTextiles
tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所

Outrageously soft and colourful towels make every bath and shower a treat!

For even more home improving suggestions, take a look at this Ideabook: Quick home upgrades that pack a punch.

Which of these suggestions do you fancy indulging in?

