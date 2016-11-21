19 small underrated things that make your home nicer

We always thought the saying it's the little things that count was a silly sentiment that should be kept to greetings cards but, low and behold, it's actually true! Especially when it comes to your home décor and making it as amazing as is humanly possible.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that less is often more but it's how you use the 'less' that makes a big difference. So rather than a loud sofa, for example, choosing a neutral couch and adding funky cushions is a better way to go.

We've found a host of fantastic tips along this train of thought, so if you feel as though your living room is languishing in limbo or your kitchen could be cuter, dive into these solutions!