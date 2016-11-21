Your browser is out-of-date.

26 deep cleaning tips every clean freak needs to know

homify Eclectic style kitchen Wood Multicolored
Whether you're a neat-freak or a slobby so-and-so, we don't think you can ever have too many cleaning tips at your disposal, so we conjured up a fantastic list of helpful hints for you today.

While cleaning professionals have a tendency to make keeping a home super shiny and dazzlingly dirt-free look like a piece of cake, frankly we'd rather be sat down eating the cake! Therefore, anything that will make our chores easier or more effective has got to be a good thing, right? 

Make sure you save these brilliant tricks because the next time you have a tricky kitchen stain to tackle, you'll need number 25 at the very least! 

1. Don't leave anything 'to soak'

It will just end up festering and being more unhygienic. Wash everything straight away!

2. Hang brooms and mops

Instead of keeping them bristles-down so they stay cleaner to start with.

3. Use tray liners when using your normal oven

And slow cooker liners when using that. Much less scrubbing!

4. . Iron over a greaseproof paper-covered stain

To get even molten marks off a carpet.

5. Run your washing machine with nothing but white vinegar in it

To give it a freshen up and remove lingering smells.

6. Blitz your dish sponges on high in your microwave

After a couple of minutes all the germs will have been killed.

7. Small appliances can come up gleaming

With a quick wipe with a wet sponge and some cream of tartar.

8. Disinfect your kitchen scrubbers with bleach or white vinegar

And leave upright to drain and dry.

9. Use an old toothbrush to clean plug holes

And give them a final freshen with some lemon juice.

10. Use white vinegar and cotton buds

To really 'get in there' with your window frames.

11. Baking soda and essential oils can be sprinkled on a mattress

Then left for the day before being vacuumed back up to freshen it perfectly!

12. Skirting boards and moulding can be kept dust-free

With a wipe over with dryer sheets that attract all the fluff.

13. Dust before you vacuum

Think about it, it makes perfect sense!

14. Clean candles with old tights

They create dust-attracting static.

15. Remove light bulbs

And clean them with microfibre cloths to deter future dust.

16. Rub taps and other hardware with wax paper

To stop watermarks and fingerprints blighting them.

17. For a limescale-free toilet

Drop a couple of denture cleaning tablets, flat coke or a mixture of the two, into your toilet before bed.

18. Clean old paintings with a fresh bagel half

Trust us, it actually works!

19. Use an old sock like a hand puppet

To clean Venetian blind slats.

20. Clean your tools after use

To prevent them spreading grease and muck around your home and garage.

21. Line grills with tin foil

To keep them fresh and clean.

22. Cut holes in napkins

Then thread them over a coat hanger hook to protect delicate clothing items.

23. WD40 removes floor scuffs in one wipe

So easy!

24. Remove lint from your dryer every week

Either manually or by using your vacuum cleaner to keep the machine running at optimum efficiency.

25. Keep a 50/50 mix of coconut oil and baking soda handy in your kitchen

It gets even the most stubborn, sticky grime off!

26. Spritz clothes with watered down essential oils as they dry

To make them and the cupboards in which they're kept smell amazing!

For more cleaning tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 small things (you’ve forgotten) you need to clean.

Which of these tips will you try in your home?

