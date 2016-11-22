Creative ways to hide the ugly stuff in your home

Let's not beat around the bush here: every home has ugly parts. There, we said it! Even if you've strived to create the perfect home design, the chances are you have some unfortunate radiators, maybe some exposed cabling or even naff curtain rails. If you don't know how to hide these things, you simply get used to them and adapt to the ugly.
We don't want you to have to compromise so, to maintain the interior designer-finished look throughout your home, we created this list of sneaky ways to conceal the less appealing parts of your property. No room is safe—everywhere from your bedroom to your living room is being given the magic treatment here—so the only question is, how many ugly items do you need to hide?
At the back of a handy corner cupboard in your kitchen.
For anything from cookers to televisions, behind a stud wall.
That will take seconds to install with a construction adhesive!
Just don't forget to fix them if you're renting!
With a boxed-in cistern design.
They'll look better than a mess!
Using new fabric and a staple gun.
Behind pretty pieces of furniture.
So much better, right?
With a large eye-catching rug.
Behind a fun blackboard!
By keeping pretty place settings laid.
Inside a new built-in shoe cupboard… handy!
In the cupboard under your sink.
Go for a more contemporary colour.
By mimicking heritage façade touches.
By building sneaky inset shelves.
And hide your untidy wardrobe behind it!
To make them look more awesome and less awful.
By swapping them out for pretty, colourful versions.
For more easy ways to make improve your home, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 small underrated things that make your home nicer.