Creative ways to hide the ugly stuff in your home

Wasted Space, Studio D. Interiors Studio D. Interiors
Let's not beat around the bush here: every home has ugly parts. There, we said it! Even if you've strived to create the perfect home design, the chances are you have some unfortunate radiators, maybe some exposed cabling or even naff curtain rails. If you don't know how to hide these things, you simply get used to them and adapt to the ugly. 

We don't want you to have to compromise so, to maintain the interior designer-finished look throughout your home, we created this list of sneaky ways to conceal the less appealing parts of your property. No room is safe—everywhere from your bedroom to your living room is being given the magic treatment here—so the only question is, how many ugly items do you need to hide?

1. Tuck hideous old pans and trays out of sight

Cocina clásica contemporánea, Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. KitchenBench tops MDF Brown
Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.

At the back of a handy corner cupboard in your kitchen.

2. Hide all your wiring

Before: Range Cooker wall Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
For anything from cookers to televisions, behind a stud wall.

3. Hide ugly curtain rods behind a fancy cornice

Villetta nell'isola di Pellestrina con obiettivo affitto estivo, Before & After Before & After Modern style bedroom
Before &amp; After
That will take seconds to install with a construction adhesive!

4. Hide damaged walls behind large prints and wall art

Penthouse in Angel London Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Just don't forget to fix them if you're renting!

5. Hide ugly toilet wiring and plumbing

self 건식 화장실 만들기 , like a debby home like a debby home Modern bathroom
like a debby home
With a boxed-in cistern design.

6. Use pretty storage boxes to hide away clutter

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design
They'll look better than a mess!

7. Re-cover old shoddy chairs

Before wisteria workshop BedroomSofas & chaise longue
wisteria workshop
Using new fabric and a staple gun.

8. Hide ugly radiators

Before/After , Studio D. Interiors Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Behind pretty pieces of furniture.

9. Or contain them in a specially-made cover!

Oak Radiator Cover Cool Radiators? It’s Covered! HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Oak Radiator Cover

So much better, right?

10. Cover less than perfect floorboards

Bedroom transformation Kay Trades Female interior and decorating design
Kay Trades Female interior and decorating design
With a large eye-catching rug.

11. Hide uneven walls

Oxford Painted Console Table The Cotswold Company Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood
The Cotswold Company
Behind a fun blackboard!

12. Hide a scratched old table

Bold Blue Tit Placemats and Coasters. martha and hepsie ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
martha and hepsie ltd
By keeping pretty place settings laid.

13. Conceal an ugly but immovable meter

Gas meter Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Inside a new built-in shoe cupboard… handy!

14. Tuck unsightly bins out of sight

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio
In the cupboard under your sink.

15. Spray paint old-fashioned built-in cupboards

Sprayed Sliding Door Wardrobe with Routed Handles And Light Grey Linen Interior Kleiderhaus ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets Sliding door wardrobe,fitted wardrobe,wardrobe with sliding doors,sprayed sliding doors,fitted bedroom,Made to measure furniture,bespoke furniture,bespoke joinery,furniture london
Kleiderhaus ltd
Go for a more contemporary colour.

16. Disguise plastic windows

Cambrian Road, Green County Developments Green County Developments Classic style houses
Green County Developments
By mimicking heritage façade touches.

17. Hide your bathroom toiletries and shower essentials out of sight

Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Colonial style bathroom
Botico
By building sneaky inset shelves.

18. Have a huge headboard

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
homify
And hide your untidy wardrobe behind it!

19. Paint blank concrete walls in your garden

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
To make them look more awesome and less awful.

20. Make a feature of ugly visible light cords

homify Modern kitchen
homify
By swapping them out for pretty, colourful versions.

For more easy ways to make improve your home, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 small underrated things that make your home nicer.

Modern prefab home to move in today!
Did you find a solution to your home's issues?

