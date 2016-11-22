Bed decoration ideas for better sleep

Hopefully you don't believe your bed doesn't have to be anything special because all you do is sleep in it, do you? Well, apart from the fact that's not all you do, we think you should take some time to make your sleeping area something out of the ordinary.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the amount of time you actually spend in your bed equates to more hours than you spend in any other space in your home, so you should give it even more attention than say, your kitchen.

If you're still doubting us, how about joining us now as we take a look at some great tips for making your bed one of a kind, gorgeous and so welcoming you'll run the risk of never getting up for work again!