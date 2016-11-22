Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bed decoration ideas for better sleep

press profile homify press profile homify
UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Hopefully you don't believe your bed doesn't have to be anything special because all you do is sleep in it, do you? Well, apart from the fact that's not all you do, we think you should take some time to make your sleeping area something out of the ordinary. 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the amount of time you actually spend in your bed equates to more hours than you spend in any other space in your home, so you should give it even more attention than say, your kitchen.

If you're still doubting us, how about joining us now as we take a look at some great tips for making your bed one of a kind, gorgeous and so welcoming you'll run the risk of never getting up for work again!

1. Install soft, wall-mounted lighting

Charenton, blackStones blackStones
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

That emphasises stunning bed linen.

2. A truly eye-catching headboard never goes amiss

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

3. Nor does a wonderful wall mural for that matter

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Pixers

Folk

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. Earth toned bed linen will make it look warm and cosy

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Even in a neutral room.

5. Surround the bed with plants

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

For a fresh feel and a natural touch.

6. Add scatter cushions

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

For some extra texture.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Hang stunning, collectible art above it

Теплый модерн с очаровательной детской, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

Show off your good taste!

8. Add some handy storage to the foot of it

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Perhaps with a gorgeous ottoman?

9. Play with fun, contrasting colours

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern style bedroom
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Bed linen offers an easy and changeable method.

10. Ditch the side tables

Reforma de Moderno Atico en Villanueva , Ines Benavides Ines Benavides Modern style bedroom
Ines Benavides

Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides

And opt for overhead pendulum lights.

11. Master a little monochrome

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

For a classic look.

12. Play with blue hues

Солнечный интерьер для квартиры у моря , Bellarte interior studio Bellarte interior studio Mediterranean style bedroom Turquoise
Bellarte interior studio

Bellarte interior studio
Bellarte interior studio
Bellarte interior studio

For a calming, nautical scheme.

13. Take your bed super low

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Asian style bedroom
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design

FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

For some Eastern influence.

14. A large wall decal

Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Viterbo Interior design

Oriental Chic

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Will negate the need for any headboard at all.

15. Create a gallery of black and white photographs above the headboard

Five o'clock - projekt wnętrza apartamentu w Warszawie, ArtCore Design ArtCore Design Classic style bedroom
ArtCore Design

ArtCore Design
ArtCore Design
ArtCore Design

Oh so chic!

16. Add ultra luxurious bed linen

Villa Vittoni, Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer Rustic style bedroom
Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer

Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer
Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer
Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer

This contrasts especially well on a rustic bed.

17. Choose a duvet a size larger than you need

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

For extra snuggle potential!

18. Add some colour pops

Casa Borba, Spacemakers Spacemakers Modern style bedroom
Spacemakers

Casa Borba

Spacemakers
Spacemakers
Spacemakers

To brighten the rest of your bedroom.

19. Quilted bedding

Residência em Ibirité / MG, Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores Modern style bedroom
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores

Raises the high-end factor exponentially.

20. Add a mattress topper to your bed

CASA EN LLÍVIA: MINIMALISMO Y CALIDEZ, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

For a super comfortable night's sleep.

21. Add extra cushions and pillows

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style bedroom
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

The more, the better!

22. Add a rug under the bed

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Serengeti

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

No more cold feet in the morning.

If we've lit a bedroom revamp fire under you, head on over to this Ideabook: 5 legendary bedroom transformations.

A home inspired by the neighbours
Which of these ideas do you see yourself trying?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks