Former London Pub Becomes a Dream House

The Red Lion house certainly posed some tricky questions for the design team that took it on. Not least because its development needed to be sensitive to the Mayfair Conservation Area, within which it is found. However, with considered design and appropriate reverence paid to not only the surrounding area but also the age of the building, something very special has been created.
Keeping the existing 18th century façade, it was necessary to design a new three-story building to sit behind it, all of which would be an incredible Mayfair family home. Complete with five bedrooms, swimming pool, gym, cinema, rooftop pavilion and two separate roof terraces, the construction phase was not simple, necessitating the original frontage to be secured between two steel frames while the lower floors were completed.
While two parts of the building are finished with a white render to match the saved façade, Cotswold Buff brick has been used for the side facing Red Lion Yard. The central section of the building is set back and has been brought to life by an amazing metal leaf design, which was inspired by a large Virginia Creeper tree nearby.
It really isn't enough to just talk about a building as utterly unique and inspirational as this one so let's go inside for a closer look.
Given that this property is in London we know that even with this simple frontage, it must be worth an enormous amount, but what you can't tell from this angle is just how incredibly huge the house is itself! There is no sign of the gargantuan three-storey family home that we know is behind this white rendered façade, nor can we have any clue that there is a swimming pool, gym and modern art installation in situ either. From here, all we can see is a beautifully finished, elegant heritage house and this is thanks to the intuitive and sensitive approach of Squire & Partners.
Well, head towards the back of the property and all of a sudden the sheer scale and size of what has been created comes into view! What an amazing building this is and just look at how modern, yet Mayfair appropriate it is all at the same time.
The golden hues of the Cotswold Buff and the rich browns of the leaf installation are combining effortlessly to offer a building that is so perfectly positioned that we can't imagine it ever having not been here. One thing is certain and that is how impressive the interior must be, if this is just the external walls!
Here is just one of the terraces, featuring some of that incredible metal leaf work that we talked about earlier and we think you'll agree that it is not only striking but also provides magnificent camouflage for the building, helping in to blend in with the red brick work behind it.
The perfect representation of a Virginia Creeper, the colours used here look so organic that the leaves truly look real, making for a gorgeous and unique backdrop to al fresco socialising. Offering splendid views of the surrounding Mayfair landscape, we know that this terrace is a fabulous indicator of what we will find inside; sharp lines, perfect finishes and attention to detail that is second to none.
A three-storey home that feels almost subterranean, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the Red Lion would prove to be a little on the dark side as you sink lower but this is resolutely not the case, thanks to clever glazing, large light fixtures and a clear directive to prevent that happening!
Vast not only in stature but also personality, this dining room, that looks through into a lounge space, has clearly been created with entertaining and impressing in mind and despite a showy light fixture, the rest of the décor has been kept pared back and simple and we can certainly see why. The house speaks for itself.
This living room showcases what will become a prevalent material throughout the interior design scheme and that is the heavily veined white and grey marble, seen here as a fire surround.
Despite only featuring various hues of white, cream and grey, this sparsely decorated room has a welcoming feel to it, potentially thanks to the inclusion of some flowers and a comfortable looking sofa. Polished concrete walls, glass tables and a stylish fire all combine to leave us with little doubt that no expense has been spared in this build but the end result certainly does warrant it.
With property and land at a premium in London it can be hard to imagine having the requisite space to add an extra bedroom let a lone a secret swimming pool. However, if you have the space and the finances to do it, we really hope you take inspiration from the pool featured here.
Long and luxurious, this amazing haven of relaxation really is the cherry on the cake, ensuring that all needs and desires are met unequivocally. Not merely squashed into a space that could accommodate it, this pool is a fabulous size and still has room for lounger chairs at the far end. The perfect way to cool off after a hard session in the private gym. We love this pool!
You may be wondering how we can possibly end this Ideabook after looking at the breathtaking exterior, amazing art installation, awe-inspiring lighting and stunning swimming pool but we do have one final room to show you and that's the fully marble bathroom.
Floor to ceiling and bathtub included, this luxury material has been put to great use, making a perfunctory room far more special. Nothing else in the way of decoration is necessary, helping to allow the clean and unfussy décor style to seep through into every room and, with the view looking out onto vivid greenery, this may be the most luxurious bathroom in London.
For more large-scale house inspiration take a look at this Ideabook: A Secret House In North London.