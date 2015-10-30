Former London Pub Becomes a Dream House

The Red Lion house certainly posed some tricky questions for the design team that took it on. Not least because its development needed to be sensitive to the Mayfair Conservation Area, within which it is found. However, with considered design and appropriate reverence paid to not only the surrounding area but also the age of the building, something very special has been created.

Keeping the existing 18th century façade, it was necessary to design a new three-story building to sit behind it, all of which would be an incredible Mayfair family home. Complete with five bedrooms, swimming pool, gym, cinema, rooftop pavilion and two separate roof terraces, the construction phase was not simple, necessitating the original frontage to be secured between two steel frames while the lower floors were completed.

While two parts of the building are finished with a white render to match the saved façade, Cotswold Buff brick has been used for the side facing Red Lion Yard. The central section of the building is set back and has been brought to life by an amazing metal leaf design, which was inspired by a large Virginia Creeper tree nearby.

It really isn't enough to just talk about a building as utterly unique and inspirational as this one so let's go inside for a closer look.