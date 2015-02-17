Before & After: The transformation of a small apartment in Rome

We conclude our Before & After with this view of the terrace, perfect for both romantic meals and aperitifs outdoors, where relaxation is guaranteed thanks to a comfy seating area bordered by integrated plants.

The area is sheltered by a roof made of bamboo poles, excellent for protection from the sun without blocking the cool breeze of spring and summer evenings. The outdoor area of any home in the city is usually minimal, but there is plenty of space here to enjoy—we just wish we were there!

