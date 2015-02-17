homify 360º: Extended 4 bed home, London

This four bedroom family home in London has an eye-catching pink façade and cool, contemporary interiors to match. A unique project, what was once a modest cottage is now a sustainable house with external insulation, a whole house ventilation system, solar heating, as well as a green roof and a rainwater storage system. At the back of the property is an impressive glazed bay and 3 storey sash window opening onto a courtyard area complete with a living wall and cosy seating area.

This unique home was renovated by London based Granit Chartered Architects; a well-established firm with an extensive portfolio including private and commercial developments. A carefully though-out floor plan and clever use of space are evident in every room, from the kitchen through to the bathroom. So, without further hesitation, let's take a proper look at the finished result and see how the occupants chose to decorate their newly extended home.