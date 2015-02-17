homify 360º: Extended 4 bed home, London

This four bedroom family home in London has an eye-catching pink façade and cool, contemporary interiors to match. A unique project, what was once a modest cottage is now a sustainable house with external insulation, a whole house ventilation system, solar heating, as well as a green roof and a rainwater storage system. At the back of the property is an impressive glazed bay and 3 storey sash window opening onto a courtyard area complete with a living wall and cosy seating area.
This unique home was renovated by London based Granit Chartered Architects; a well-established firm with an extensive portfolio including private and commercial developments. A carefully though-out floor plan and clever use of space are evident in every room, from the kitchen through to the bathroom. So, without further hesitation, let's take a proper look at the finished result and see how the occupants chose to decorate their newly extended home.
The façade looks distinctly modern, with large windows allowing natural light to flood into every level of the house. The bronze window trim provides a stark contrast to the light pink walls, giving the home a retro Scandinavian feel. You can see how private the house is despite it's city location. Trees provide some seclusion without blocking too much light, as well as providing another flourish of colour during the spring and summer months.
Here you have a full view of the large patio area and kitchen that can be opened into one continuous area when the sun is shining, or separated with the patio doors on raining days. Clean lines and simple, minimalist fittings in the kitchen are livened up with a bold stripe of turquoise across the length of the back wall. The breakfast table is quirky and fits in with the contemporary interiors, and the translucent plastic is a good choice for maintaining the sense of space.
The sitting room sticks to the white colour scheme, with bright walls to reflect the light and stylish contemporary sofas decorated with colourful cushions to add depth and character. The fireplace is minimal and unfussy which suits the house perfectly. The symmetry of the prints is pleasing on the eye and reflects the tastes of the lucky inhabitants of this original home.
A bay window is a traditionally Victorian addition to the living room area, and is on the wishlist of many who like their home to have original features. However, the bay window pictured is in fact an illusion created using mirrors, and over looks the rear garden.
A more traditional approach to the décor has been taken this time, with muted grey and orange complimenting the period style of the bay window. The tartan and floral prints on the seat and blinds are a tasteful combination that gives the space a country feel. We're also pretty impressed by the well stocked library that suits the original purpose of the bay window as a place of study and relaxation.
Taking a step away from the country style window seat, this modern bathroom is sleek, minimalist and completely up-to-date. Fussy adornments and flourishes are rejected in favour of simple but beautiful fittings, such as the large bath tub with over head rain shower. There are no messy shower cables or hints of the plumbing to be seen; everything is hidden away as is now typical in modern bathrooms.
Let's take a look at the bathroom from another angle and appreciate the smart use of mirrors to create a sense of space. The porcelain tile and adds a soft tone to the otherwise monochrome space. Elegant and understated, with just a hint of blue to give the room a lift, this bathroom is both refreshing and relaxing.
A final aerial view of the courtyard reveals a stunning contemporary garden pond bordered by lush greenery. We're sure the fish are more than happy with their new home!
It just goes to show what's possible with a small outdoor space. The creepers working their way up the fence provide a calming natural backdrop that can be appreciated from the floor to ceiling patio glass, and even better, a garden like this only takes a minimum amount of maintenance.
