The Brilliant Uphill House

Sometimes on homify we come across a project that really demands our attention—this is one such occasion! This home comes direct from one of our absolute favourite experts from Japan called Roote. The Osaka based firm have designed this amazing home that's unlike anything we've seen before.
Located in a suburban area of Fukuoka, the design of the building appears as a timber box that seems to slope down the hill. Clad almost entirely in timber, the exterior displays a bold outlook that gives the home an unmistakable contemporary design. Internally, every aspect has been designed by Roote to be tailored towards the young family's needs. Overall, the home is a pure architectural statement and really does need to be seen to be believed. Let's take a look…
Designed as pair of volumes, the home appears in one part to join directly along the footpath, while the other behind orientates back up the hill. In response to the setback, the front volume directly along the footpath is dressed in vertical timber cladding across its entirety and contains no windows at all. Strategically placed windows along the cross section ensure that light is able to enter the home from varying angles but not at the cost of privacy for those within.
Upon entering it's already possible to see the fluid nature of the internal spatial layout, where the many levels of the home come together. The upstairs level is where you'll find the communal and outdoor areas, while downstairs accommodate the family's bedrooms. Here, the predominant colour is white, which is highlighted by tones of the hardwood flooring and timber finishes.
Moving further inside the home we arrive in the shared living, dining and kitchen space. Distinctions between areas is made through the clever zoning of furniture and also by in-built features. We particularly love the hanging light fixtures above the dining table that inject a real industrial vibe.
In the lower level of the home we find ourselves in the children's bedroom and nursery. It's a bright and spacious setting that's filled with simple décor aspects, which make it feel like it's truly the domain for the kids.
White has been used for the walls, which provides flexibility for change when the little ones grow older.The room can be kept neat and tidy with ease since there are so many storage options for the toys to be kept away out of sight and mind.
A surprising feature of the home is how generous in size the garden is. It was always a high priority for the family to have plenty of outdoor space since there were two young children with boundless energy running around. The
broadest possible garden was created by using all the space to the fullest where every element fits perfectly in place.
The garden has been referred to by the owners as the
second living room since the indoor and outdoor spaces feel like one holistic space. The outdoor area is a perfect spot for hosting events, with an abundance of room for people to sit around and socialise over drinks or a meal. Did you notice the meal preparation area built into the fence on the left—just one of many clever features of this garden.
