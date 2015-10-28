The Brilliant Uphill House

Sometimes on homify we come across a project that really demands our attention—this is one such occasion! This home comes direct from one of our absolute favourite experts from Japan called Roote. The Osaka based firm have designed this amazing home that's unlike anything we've seen before.

Located in a suburban area of Fukuoka, the design of the building appears as a timber box that seems to slope down the hill. Clad almost entirely in timber, the exterior displays a bold outlook that gives the home an unmistakable contemporary design. Internally, every aspect has been designed by Roote to be tailored towards the young family's needs. Overall, the home is a pure architectural statement and really does need to be seen to be believed. Let's take a look…