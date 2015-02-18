Contemporary design ideas

All of the typical components of a modern kitchen are here: white walls, sky lights for natural light to filter in, and a splash of colour in the form of red and yellow stools. This contemporary kitchen also embraces the trend for black appliances with the black tiled background framing a stainless steel oven and fridge freezer.

Islands are also becoming more and more popular in contemporary kitchens. This sleek, white kitchen island sitting proudly in the centre of the room is used as a breakfast bar, with a 360 degree view of the stylish interiors. The line of vision is uninterrupted, all thanks to smart storage solutions. Folding corner cupboards and inconspicuous drawers are another key feature that prevent the kitchen from looking crowded, which would go against all the rules of contemporary design!