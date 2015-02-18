For centuries, brick has been one of the most popular building materials, and continues to be used in new builds and extensions alike. In addition to its durability and time-tested strength, brick homes have a sense of charm and rich character unattainable from other building materials.

Brick offers a sense of comfort, and its tones of earthy browns, rich reds or weathered greys, help a house connect with the surrounding natural environment. Brick masonry also allows for an array of patterns and details to be created, expressing the individuality and character of the homeowner.

If you are a lover of brick, or unsure about purchasing a brick house, we will show you exactly why brick is a universally favoured building material, and how a brick home will hold its value, and prove to be a worthwhile investment for years to come.