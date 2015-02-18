Your browser is out-of-date.

Brick homes

James Rippon
The Garden Cottage, Fraher and Findlay
For centuries, brick has been one of the most popular building materials, and continues to be used in new builds and extensions alike. In addition to its durability and time-tested strength, brick homes have a sense of charm and rich character unattainable from other building materials.

Brick offers a sense of comfort, and its tones of earthy browns, rich reds or weathered greys, help a house connect with the surrounding natural environment. Brick masonry also allows for an array of patterns and details to be created, expressing the individuality and character of the homeowner.

If you are a lover of brick, or unsure about purchasing a brick house, we will show you exactly why brick is a universally favoured building material, and how a brick home will hold its value, and prove to be a worthwhile investment for years to come.

A quintessential British home

This quintessentially British brick house in Holloway in North London is from the Victorian era, which spanned the majority of the 19th century. Given that this home is roughly 150 years old, it looks much the same as it did when it was built, and is just as structurally sound. The durability of brick is well and truly evident in this home, proving brick houses are a worthwhile investment.

Modern brick restoration

The Gables, Patalab Architecture
This once mechanic's garage has been lovingly converted and remodelled into a luxurious 3 bedroom house, and two one-bedroom apartments. The existing brickwork of the building also from the Victorian era, needed a little love and care to bring it back to its former glory. The buildings have been refaced, to give the building a newly built look. Painted brick also features prominently on the interior, showcasing the versatility and beauty of brickwork not just for exterior façades, but as internal walls, too. To see the full gallery of this project, click here.

A durable, low-maintenance material

Maldon Road, Exterior David Nossiter Architects
Another practical reason homes are still being constructed from brick is due to the fact that it is relatively maintenance-free, standing up to elements year in year out, through all weather conditions no matter how adverse. Brick withstands moisture, pests and fire, unlike other materials such as timber, which can be susceptible to damage from extreme weather and termites. Brick is also very soundproof, further adding to its appeal. The colour of brick will also stand the test of time, doing away with the need for your home to be painted every 10 years.

High thermal mass

Wickham House, C7 architects
Brick is also one of the best insulating materials due to its high thermal mass. This means it retains heat during colder times, and releases heat when the temperature is warmer. In other words, it provides a more stable temperature inside, and provides “intertia” against temperature fluctuations. This one of the many reasons brick homes dominate the streetscapes of towns and cities from all parts of the world, with all types of climates.

Classically elegant

The Garden Cottage Fraher and Findlay
For all these reasons, it is no surprise that brick homes hold their value, and have higher resale prices than other types of homes. Due to its thermal properties and low maintenance, owning a brick home will also save you money in the long run. Most importantly, the understated simplicity of a brick façade home is undeniably elegant, passing the test of time through the many architectural trends of the past.

Want see more brick homes from the UK? Then check out this feature of a brick townhouse in Stoke Newington, London.

Do you live in a brick home? If so, share with us your tips and thoughts on brick houses below.

