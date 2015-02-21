Garden fence ideas

A great way to introduce some colour and life into your garden is through creeping plants, which grow up and along your specially selected fence, or through living walls. Living walls are usually entirely covered in greenery which is supported by an integrated water system and a growing medium such as soil. This is a great option if you prefer your fencing to blend in to your garden for a subtle, natural look.

