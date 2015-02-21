Garden fence ideas

A garden fence is more than just a barrier that protects our homes and defines our borders, it also contributes to the aesthetics of a garden as a whole. Once, a humble wooden picket fence would be the standard, and there would be no variation. Now, we have many options to choose from in order to create a specific look and feel in our gardens. Perhaps a traditional wooden fence is actually your style, or maybe you are looking for something a little more modern. From wood to steel, concrete to stone, there are plenty of materials and designs on offer. Additionally, it's also possible to introduce living walls to your garden, as a green and modern alternative to typical fencing. Whatever type of fence you go for, it makes sense to choose something which is easy to maintain and hard-wearing—after all, you want it to survive all seasons! Let's take a look at a selection of fences from our experts for some inspiration:
Traditional fences such as this are a safe option, and when you invest in a good quality wood that can literally weather a storm or two, you'll have an elegant and functional feature that makes a big difference to the look of your garden. Ideal for classical gardens with lush green lawns and vibrant flower beds, traditional fences have a quaint, country feel to them, and you can rest assured that they wont go out of fashion.
You can take a traditional wooden fence as we've just seen, and put a modern spin on it for a contemporary style garden. This atmospheric garden has been split into sections, and the wood and mesh fences perform the same duty as partition walls inside the home. Combined with pink and purple mood lighting, the seating area becomes an outdoor sitting room that is cosy and private. The visual impact is striking and transforms this small and contained garden into an interesting space to relax with company.
If you're looking for something modern and unusual, a metal fence will certainly give your garden an edge. Not only does a stainless steal fence like this look cool and contemporary, it also guarantees you plenty of privacy from nosey neighbours! You can enjoy your garden without feeling overlooked, which is undoubtedly one of the most important qualities of a fence. If you want that industrial-inspired look but prefer subtle fencing, choose thin metal railings rather than larger, wider panels.
Everybody knows the wholesome image of the white picket fence; it's a sign you've made it, that you're finally a proper grown up, ready to live happily ever after in your forever home. Of course, a fence can't really denote anything quite so profound, but we still think they can make a garden look tidy and attractive. A fresh coat of white paint can transform a plain and uninspiring garden into an enviable lawn.
Get back in touch with nature and introduce a stone wall into your garden. This will add texture and make for an interesting feature, as well as giving you that all important privacy. One option when it comes to stone wall dividers is to choose a variety of pebbles in different shades, and of different shapes and sizes, as you can see here. A second option is to pick larger, uniform stones for an understated look that stands the test of time. You can also decide on how tall you want your garden fence or wall to be—for total privacy, a wall with a decent height is a clear choice, though if you're worried about blocking out the sun, you could afford to lose a few inches and still have a private, closed-off area.
A great way to introduce some colour and life into your garden is through creeping plants, which grow up and along your specially selected fence, or through living walls. Living walls are usually entirely covered in greenery which is supported by an integrated water system and a growing medium such as soil. This is a great option if you prefer your fencing to blend in to your garden for a subtle, natural look.
If you're interested in other ways to spruce up your garden, take a look at the following ideabooks: