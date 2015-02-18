Modern student flat in South West London

We all remember our student days, whether through rose tinted glasses and a haze of nostalgia, or with a discernible relief that late night studying and the pressure of exams is firmly in the past. What stays with all of us, however, is the memory of our student houses; the dingy bedroom, less than appealing kitchen, and the bathroom in which one thing or another is always broken or leaking. If you have fonder memories of your student housing, you're definitely in the minority and can be considered one of the lucky ones.

That said, these days, we are starting to expect more for our money and students are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to arranging their housing. This is partly down to student union services that aim to support students in finding a decent pad and avoid getting ripped off, as well as the growing use of social media to rate and discuss the quality of services and standard of properties that are rented to students. Simply put, students are no longer willing to put up with the below par student housing that we've expected, and accepted, for far too long. And that brings us to this student apartment in SW10: designed by Ceetoo Architects, the flat utilises every cubic metre of space and is both functional and smart. The materials used are good quality but the target market have been kept in mind to ensure the space, and the rent, is suitable for students. Of course, a whole flat for one is not an option for everyone, but if you had the option to enjoy some peace and privacy in a sleek and trendy studio during your student years, why wouldn't you!? Let's take a closer look: