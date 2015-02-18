Modern student flat in South West London

We all remember our student days, whether through rose tinted glasses and a haze of nostalgia, or with a discernible relief that late night studying and the pressure of exams is firmly in the past. What stays with all of us, however, is the memory of our student houses; the dingy bedroom, less than appealing kitchen, and the bathroom in which one thing or another is always broken or leaking. If you have fonder memories of your student housing, you're definitely in the minority and can be considered one of the lucky ones.
That said, these days, we are starting to expect more for our money and students are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to arranging their housing. This is partly down to student union services that aim to support students in finding a decent pad and avoid getting ripped off, as well as the growing use of social media to rate and discuss the quality of services and standard of properties that are rented to students. Simply put, students are no longer willing to put up with the below par student housing that we've expected, and accepted, for far too long. And that brings us to this student apartment in SW10: designed by Ceetoo Architects, the flat utilises every cubic metre of space and is both functional and smart. The materials used are good quality but the target market have been kept in mind to ensure the space, and the rent, is suitable for students. Of course, a whole flat for one is not an option for everyone, but if you had the option to enjoy some peace and privacy in a sleek and trendy studio during your student years, why wouldn't you!? Let's take a closer look:
The loft bed is a sensible option for a flat in which floor space is at a premium. By creating another level, the architects have provided a separate space to relax and more room for moving about freely in the small apartment. With a glass panel acting as an interior wall, light can filter through to keep the room bright, and it provides a division between the bedroom and the rest of the apartment to avoid the open-plan layout merging into one large room.
Here you can see the sleeping area from the top floor. There aren't any adornments that don't serve a purpose, as these would would make the area unnecessarily cluttered. Only two patterned cushions in muted shades, and a bold red lamp for a splash of colour, decorate this otherwise monochrome space. White is the obvious choice for such a small flat, as it reflects rather than absorbs precious natural light. The inbuilt cupboards seamlessly blend into the wall for a tidy, modern look. Clever storage solutions are a must when working with a limited area, and the designers have done a great job of incorporating them in a subtle way.
The bathroom is surprisingly big for a flat of this size, and it has everything you could possibly need, including a generously sized rain shower. A neutral colour scheme continues to this room for a contemporary feel. The dark stone surface contrasts with the tasteful tiles and white fittings.
The heated railings are a contemporary alternative to bulky radiators that take up too much space, and are also a bit of an eye-sore. A warm and toasty towel waits for you as you get out of the shower, and is sure to help you wake up and prepare for those early morning lectures.
This cute and cosy kitchen isn't exactly ideal for hosting dinner parties, but when you're a student, all you really need are the basics to whip up a quick meal in between studying and partying. There is a hob and small but efficient oven, as well as enough storage for all the essentials. The kitchen is conveniently hidden under the higher level, and cordoned off with an interior wall to create a distinct area.
The bathroom and kitchen are discreetly tucked away, leaving plenty of space to be used in any way the occupant desires. Perhaps a lounge space with a small comfy couch and coffee table is what this area needs, or you could just as easily have a foosball table here if you wanted to impress (and defeat) your friends! The options are open, and this space can be used for anything depending on the kind of lifestyle the student living here leads.
