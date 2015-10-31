Don't be scared of white interiors!

Choosing your interior design scheme can be tricky, especially if there is something you know you love but think will be far too impractical for you and your home. This is often the case with all white interiors, with homeowners believing that they are too high maintenance or not homely enough for you. Well, think again!

If a fully white interior isn't for you, how about bringing elements of crispness into your living spaces with well picked individual features? Making your space easy to manage and as cosy as you like, this allows you to enjoy the styling you love with none of the downsides.

From walls to furniture, there will be a way to integrate white interiors into your home, so take a look at our top tips and see if anything inspires you!