Don't be scared of white interiors!

Choosing your interior design scheme can be tricky, especially if there is something you know you love but think will be far too impractical for you and your home. This is often the case with all white interiors, with homeowners believing that they are too high maintenance or not homely enough for you. Well, think again!
If a fully white interior isn't for you, how about bringing elements of crispness into your living spaces with well picked individual features? Making your space easy to manage and as cosy as you like, this allows you to enjoy the styling you love with none of the downsides.
From walls to furniture, there will be a way to integrate white interiors into your home, so take a look at our top tips and see if anything inspires you!
A simple way to bring white interiors into your home, white walls are a staple of the minimalist look, but have so many more functions than that!
Bringing an undeniable crispness and style to a space, white walls help to make rooms feel bigger, more modern and less cluttered, while offering a wonderful contrast for other installations, such as flooring and accessories. Though commonly used in bathrooms, as seen here, thanks to Baqua Badkonzept, white walls are frequently stretching out into other areas of the home, to great effect. For rooms that see a lot of traffic, we recommend a paint that can be easily cleaned, so as to maintain the freshness.
The ideal choice for any fastidious cleaners out there, a white floor not only adds chic elegance to a room and makes the footprint appear much larger, it reflects the ceiling lights and becomes a little bit of art in its own right!
Of course, this is one element that will require constant maintenance, as pure white floors and muddy shoes, dirty kids or wet pets don't mix well, but if that doesn't faze you, we can't help but think that drawing on this element of white interiors is a seriously sleek move that will have visitors turning white, not green, with jealousy!
Something about white furniture really grabs our attention! We think it's because the colour is so highly adaptive and versatile that it can take on any style effortlessly and contribute to a cohesive room, without trying. All white interiors are a style all on their own, but taking individual elements from them has a dramatic impact.
Take this gorgeous bedroom; the ironwork four poster bed has been finished in white, giving it an antique feel and seamlessly blending it onto the rest of the surroundings, but white isn't only good for old fashioned vibes. A low-level, angular white leather sofa would be the epitome of modernity. So you can see that whatever the feel of your home, white furniture will be the perfect addition!
One of the easiest ways to incorporate elements of white interiors into your home is to choose small, unobtrusive items that support an existing theme, rather than dictating a new one. We know that all white walls will not be a great choice for everyone, but something that is, is white lighting.
Take a look at this lovely ceiling light and notice how it doesn't draw too much attention to itself, yet does its job and looks beautiful while doing it. Working cooperatively with the white walls and bedding, it is a variation on a wider neutrals theme and adds chic styling for a minimum investment. A perfect budget choice!
When all white interiors aren't for you, but you love the idea of including more neutrals in your home, think about white accessories that will have the right feel and impact.
Here we see a calm, relaxing bedroom that is very much geared towards sleep and all things restorative and our eyes are drawn to the fabulous stone Buddha head ornaments on the bedside table! We can picture them looking amazing in any room, perhaps even your entrance hall, to really add a touch of style and personality, or in a living room, on a coffee table. A low cost way to feel the benefit of white interior styling, we really are huge fans of eclectic accessories!
Maybe you love the idea of fully white interiors, have the right family set up to make it work and don't mind cleaning. You are ready to take the plunge, but there is something niggling at you that perhaps a tiny splash of colour somewhere would be good. Well, DO IT!
We love this mustard yellow accent colour that almost heightens the brightness of the white sofa and floor and think it really adds a new dimension of fun and style. Never forget that you are decorating your home, so although we can offer you tips, what you want should never be overshadowed by prescriptive styling. Blend your white interior elements with whatever you like and create the home you have always dreamed of, just tell us about it when you do!
