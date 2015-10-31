8 essential tips to help sell your house

Regardless of how strong or buoyant the housing market is, sellers will always be keen to maximise the potential for a high sale price, especially if they can do so by putting minimum investment into the house itself.

Selling your home can be a long process and we know that totally transforming your home in order to find a buyer is not a practical option for everyone, especially those of you with families or smaller budgets, so we have compiled a list of suggestions for you to pick and choose from. From a wall colour refresh through to a pared back style, there will be something that you can take on board to give yourself the best chance of selling, so let's take a look.