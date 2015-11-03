The Incredible House On The Thames

Take a look at what we think is one of the most stunning and unusual builds that we have ever seen!
The River House has been designed to be a highly sustainable and modern private house on the river Thames, found close to Oxford. Replacing an outdated and unfashionable bungalow, the new property boasts sleek lines, dramatic overhangs and finishes that are simply breathtaking. But don't just take our word for it, let's take a closer look around!
Do you know what really sets good architecture and astounding design innovation apart? When a house can physically stop passing traffic because the driver and passengers need to get a better look at a house frontage. We know for certain that this house elicits such a response, as we are having to do a double take ourselves!
The team at Selencky Parsons have gone beyond what the client needed and looked to create something as unique as it would be functional and what they have finished with is utterly astounding; a large, eye-catching property that almost seems to disappear into the clouds thanks to the long lines and inspired used of white render. Just wow!
So we have established that the from the front, the property looks stunning, thanks to the clever use of cladding, wood strips and seamless white render, but move around to the back of the house and all of a sudden we are transported to Miami, or somewhere equally as luxurious, tropical and design -focused. There really has to be some kind of mistake when the bio for this amazing house claims it is in Oxford, surely?
Once again, the crisp white is working overtime to create striking lines and clean slices into the sky, with the pool and lawn acting as natural contrasts. Here we can start to get a feel for the size and layout of the house, not to mention really take the full majesty of the unusually large patio overhang in.
With a façade as impressive as the River House, one thing is for certain; the interior had better live up to the expectations visitors will no doubt have! How can you match ingenious wood and render interplay and a tropical back garden though? The design team had the perfect idea.
The interior has been kept almost blindingly simple, with high ceilings, transparent walls and minimal segregation, so as to make the most of every nuance of space and light. What has been created is a cathedral of calm and this beautifully laid out living room demonstrates just how chilled and stylish the entire house is.
You've no doubt heard of open plan living, but what about open air? By opening the gargantuan amount of glazing out to its fullest extent, the lines between interior and exterior are so blurred that they no longer exist, making this stellar kitchen and dining room part of the garden and the patio, part of the house.
We think the use of turquoise as an accent colour is a stroke of absolute genius, as it further ties the two areas together in perfect harmony, with the dining chairs and backlight mirroring the vibrant blue of the swimming pool that is a mere few metres away. This really is harmonious home design at its finest.
Imagine sitting at your dining table, eating something delicious and talking with your friends and family, then just turning your head and looking out at this view. Would you be able to contain the urge to jump into your bathing suit? We wouldn't!
Here we get a superb view of not only the unusual overhang that creates a partially covered veranda, but also the use of wooden slats that is continued throughout the build. Serving no real function other than to provide beautiful chiaroscuro lighting effects, they are a seemingly random decorative addition that helps to set the house apart from other white render and wood cladding properties.
Looking at individual factions of this beautiful house, it can be easy to forget the sheer enormity of the scale it has been completed to, but we think this side shot really highlights the vastness of the house. The elongated wing, housing the kitchen and dining room, is particularly large, having been extended further than necessary to offer a stunning veranda cover.
What we are really taken aback by is how large the property itself is, while the overall finish has been completed to such exacting standards that you would be forgiven for assuming that close inspection was always on the horizon, but that's what great design is all about isn't it? Small details that make a big impression!
