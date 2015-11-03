The Incredible House On The Thames

Take a look at what we think is one of the most stunning and unusual builds that we have ever seen!

The River House has been designed to be a highly sustainable and modern private house on the river Thames, found close to Oxford. Replacing an outdated and unfashionable bungalow, the new property boasts sleek lines, dramatic overhangs and finishes that are simply breathtaking. But don't just take our word for it, let's take a closer look around!