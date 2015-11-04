An Unforgettable Country Cottage

Today we take you to Gassin, in the south east of France, not far away from St. Tropez, to discover a beautiful guesthouse. The building and its surroundings offer unbeatable style, charm and peace to create the most wonderful location for a romantic getaway.
Looking at the picture perfect setting: it is easy to picture life milestones, such as weddings, being celebrated here. Although you may be expect nothing but beautiful houses to come from rural France, this will surpass your expectations!
Let's take a look around so that you can experience what we are talking about.
This house has so many eye-catching features, but what drew us initially was the traditionalism, natural stonework and also the beautiful landscaped garden, which offers visitors a break from the urban bustle.
Located just one and a half hours from Nice airport and just a few kilometres from Saint-Tropez, the guest house Domaine Les Mésanges is easily accessible, but once you arrive, you are guaranteed total seclusion and privacy. We think this picture, from Passage Citron, really sums up the tranquility and beauty of this very special house.
During the summer months, which are seemingly endless in the south of France, you will be able to enjoy the pleasant landscaped garden and pristine swimming pool. As we already said, this property exudes vibes of relaxation and romance, so the owners of the building offer to help organise lots of private events including weddings, baptisms and birthdays. If you want to hold your special event somewhere different that will never be forgotten, we can't think of anywhere better!
The pool is classic in shape and style, helping to make what can be an auspicious addition feel perfectly at home and understated. Every detail has been thought of!
As we walk inside, it quickly becomes clear that it's not only the gardens which are beautiful and attention-worthy. The living room will welcome you with open arms and an open plan style and having been decorated in a traditional style, will help to keep you focused on relaxation. Cool in summer and warm in winter, thanks to the beautiful original fireplace, you can take a break to read or just enjoy a drink with your travel companions in this room and feel your everyday stresses melt away.
At Domaine, all the bedrooms are different in style, but they still have something in common; they have direct access to the garden. This ensures that you are afforded maximum privacy while also looking to improve your well-being!
Guests can choose to shut themselves away from the outside world if they so wish, as every bedroom features a TV and a bathroom, but we like to think that anyone staying in this rural retreat will take full advantage of having nature in such close proximity. After all, walls are walls wherever you go and though they are beautifully finished here, in a rustic style, the garden is what really sets this location apart!
We particularly like this Mediterranean style room, which combines the traditional charm of simple walls, white cotton sheets and natural flooring with more contemporary notes.
The large windows that open onto the garden are the main event here and it is easy to be transported away from your normal life, to a world where nothing but sunshine, velvety grass and comfy beds matter. We love the natural stonework walls and lawn stepping stones, both of which really ground the house and its visitors in nature, but we do find ourselves wondering how difficult it is to leave!
When you enter the room, the first thing you see is the attention that has been given to fine details and all the little finishing touches that make up the elegance of a space. That's not you being picky, you have simply trained your eyes to seek out luxury nuances and in this house, you won't be disappointed.
In-keeping with the Mediterranean style, wood is central here, with a cladded wall and headboard. The bedside table lamp offers a more modern style in a contemporary glossy black, while the luxe bed linen was chosen to infuse the room with soothing blue tones. Accompanied by moss green curtains, the natural tones and materials are all working together perfectly to create a space that is as connected to nature as guests will be.
All rooms have their own bathroom, which offers style and design harmony to blend with the bedroom it connects to. It will come as no surprise that the finishes are a perfect harmony between modernity and simplicity and offer quiet elegance and yet more lovely earth tones.
From the open plan lounge to the bedrooms that reach out to nature and the lush gardens themselves, this is truly a house that encourages you to leave the urban world at the door and enjoy some you time.
