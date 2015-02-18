Choosing a classic kitchen

It can be difficult to know where to start when redesigning your kitchen. There are many aspects to consider, and it's a long term investment that needs to be right. You might not even have been aware of all the decisions that lay ahead when you decided to give your kitchen a makeover such as: Do you go for tiles or wooden boards? Will your cupboards fold out vertically or horizontally? Should you choose stacking drawers or display your utensils on wall hooks? These are just a few of the design options to choose from, and it can be a long and tiring process. However, the important thing to start off with, which will make the whole experience much less stressful, is to decide on the style that suits your taste and blends in with the rest of your home.
The classical style is elegant and timeless, which makes it a popular choice for kitchens. You don't want to feel like your kitchen needs decorating every few years; you want a kitchen that can stand the test of time, in terms of both style and substance. Classical kitchens are recognisable by their neutral shades, classic range cookers, country style or elegant modern décor, and high-quality wood or ceramic flooring. The look is perfect for family homes, and the more space you have to play around with, the better. Take a look at these classic kitchens to get a better idea of what you could do to transform your own:
The white wooden panels and country style cabinets add a touch of shabby chic to this classic kitchen. The stainless steel of the oven contrasts with the cabinets to give the room a bit of an edge. The large grey tiles underneath strike a balance between the light, bright country style and the metallic sheen of the modern appliances.
Green in the kitchen is a growing trend. For a classic kitchen, it's best to stick to soft, powdery shades like what you see here. If you're keen to experiment with other colours, remember that neutral shades of white or grey should form the basis of your décor. Pale yellow, green or blue all work well when complemented by simple black or white surfaces.
Here you can see an 'Esse' range cooker which takes centre stage in this tasteful classic kitchen. The design is light and fresh, with unfussy white walls and mushroom coloured cabinets. The fixtures, including the minimalist 'shelves' above the cooker, keep the kitchen looking down to earth but beautiful. The focus is kept on the cooker, which is the shining feature in this room.
The puritan approach to this design is evident in the simple, uninterrupted charcoal grey and white colour scheme. The cupboards are traditional in their symmetry and detailing, such as the carved border on each door. The island centrepiece has been hand-painted in Zoffany paint. The multi-tone wooden floorboards give the room a warmth that balances out the cool colours and silver fixtures elsewhere in the room.
The combination of modern and classic styles creates a unique look with only a few statement features. The cabinets are painted in a calming shade of white, and the tiled floor reflects the light coming in through the patio and skylight, making the room look bigger and more spacious. The tiled splashback is an interesting addition to the interior. It breaks up the monochrome bands of off-white, and because the room is so large, the pattern adds texture rather than causing the kitchen to look busy.
The contemporary chairs aren't what you would usually expect to see in a classic kitchen, but as we've already seen, the lines between contemporary and classic can intersect. Both modern and classic designs have something in common: simplicity. Basing a design around this principle means you can draw inspiration from both schools without compromising the harmony or flow of the interiors.
A neutral colour scheme is employed in this bespoke kitchen, which is complemented by the contemporary copper light fittings and the glossy marble island in the centre of the room. The French country style cabinets, sanded floorboards and white wooden beams along the ceiling are all typical features of a classic kitchen. However, the reflective surface of the island is a modern feature that is subtly integrated into the classic kitchen design. The impressive cooker is a Mecury range and is ideal for keen chefs who like to cook for lots of guests.
This sophisticated kitchen embraces classic Hollywood style with an elaborate chandelier and grand looking kitchen island. There's even a nice bottle of wine on the raised glass breakfast bar to finish off the luxurious look! The curvature of the cupboards and drawers are a step away from the strong, harsh lines that have been a staple of the previous kitchens. This is down to the need for additional space in the kitchen, which accommodates a large family. The concave section of the island has been aligned with the entrance to the kitchen, and the soft geometry of the outline allows for easy movement around the kitchen, with no impractical edges sticking out. Whereas the other kitchens have had a touch of contemporary minimalism to them, this kitchen doesn't shy away from a more opulent interior style.
