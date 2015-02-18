Choosing a classic kitchen

It can be difficult to know where to start when redesigning your kitchen. There are many aspects to consider, and it's a long term investment that needs to be right. You might not even have been aware of all the decisions that lay ahead when you decided to give your kitchen a makeover such as: Do you go for tiles or wooden boards? Will your cupboards fold out vertically or horizontally? Should you choose stacking drawers or display your utensils on wall hooks? These are just a few of the design options to choose from, and it can be a long and tiring process. However, the important thing to start off with, which will make the whole experience much less stressful, is to decide on the style that suits your taste and blends in with the rest of your home.

The classical style is elegant and timeless, which makes it a popular choice for kitchens. You don't want to feel like your kitchen needs decorating every few years; you want a kitchen that can stand the test of time, in terms of both style and substance. Classical kitchens are recognisable by their neutral shades, classic range cookers, country style or elegant modern décor, and high-quality wood or ceramic flooring. The look is perfect for family homes, and the more space you have to play around with, the better. Take a look at these classic kitchens to get a better idea of what you could do to transform your own: