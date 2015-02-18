Your browser is out-of-date.

A loft cinema room conversion, London

James Rippon
Loft Cinema Room in London, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound
The loft of a house is an unusual space—for many homes it is a room that is sometimes too small or awkward to use as a proper living space or bedroom, often becoming an area for storing those rarely used items, or other objects we have no use for, but just can't seem to part with. For others, however, the loft room of the home is large enough to be a fully functional room of the house, sometimes reserved as a child's bedroom, or maybe as a guest-room. The lucky owner's of this London home had a loft space that was crying out to be converted into a well loved room, so they decided to turn it into a fully-equipped cinema; sure to please kids and adults alike. Read on to see the project come to fruition.

The blank canvas

Early Days
Early Days

Before work began, the potential for this to become a loft cinema that would be the favourite room of the house was obvious. With higher ceilings than most, this loft gave Designer Vision and Sound the freedom to create a cinema that wasn't restricted by space. Deciding to divide the loft meant a small space was reserved for storage, still allowing plenty of room for the home cinema.

Tiered seating

Carpet going down
Carpet going down

Raised levels were built to allow for tiered seating, cinema-like black carpet was laid, and the whole room was painted in a fresh tone of pink.

Ultimate comfort

Some more seats
Some more seats

No cinema experience would be complete without the comfiest of seating, so fully motorised leather recliners, complete with cupholders were installed, again adding to the whole cinema experience. Sometimes it is the finer details that make all the difference, and the investment in these seats meant the room would get the use it deserves.

132 inch screen

Awaiting the screen
Awaiting the screen

Next, the wall that would be used for the rear projector was finished, with a whopping 132 inch screen used. 9.2 surround sound was also installed for the ultimate cinema audio experience, ensuring those lucky enough to watch movies here feel like they are at a commercial cinema.

Suede walls

Loft Cinema Room in London
Loft Cinema Room in London

Suede walls were also chosen, further enhancing the complete commercial cinema look.

Advanced technology

Full RTI automotion
Full RTI automotion

Managing all the technologies in the home can be overwhelming, and there is one company leading the way when it comes to making this task much easier. RTI, or Remove Technologies Incorporated, design and manufacture advanced, yet user-friendly remote control systems. Here, RTI was used to control everything from the sound and audio, to the lighting and even the motorised blinds, ensuring you never have to leave your seat.

The finished product

Suede fabric wall and screen in
Suede fabric wall and screen in

The final product is a enviable room that would we are sure anybody would love to call their own. Once the cinema-style LED lighting has gone down, and the popcorn has been readied, this is the ultimate place to spend a cold winters evening, or a lazy Sunday afternoon with friends and family. Designer Vision and Sound have created the ultimate space, having completed the entire project of design and installation from start to finish.

Want to see how other British home owners have utilised the often overlooked loft spaces in their homes? Then take a look at these ideabooks:

An at-home, attic spa.

Loft bedrooms.

Choosing a classic kitchen
How would you have utilised this previously empty loft? Let us know your ideas below.

