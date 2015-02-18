A loft cinema room conversion, London

The final product is a enviable room that would we are sure anybody would love to call their own. Once the cinema-style LED lighting has gone down, and the popcorn has been readied, this is the ultimate place to spend a cold winters evening, or a lazy Sunday afternoon with friends and family. Designer Vision and Sound have created the ultimate space, having completed the entire project of design and installation from start to finish.

