Fantastic two-bedroom home for £99k

Have you ever considered downsizing to a smaller and more manageable home? Well, you might want to consider a 'Wee House'. The property we're looking at today is just one example of the charming home designs created by the The Wee House Company, who deliver cosy and practical homes following classic design principles.

Whether you're looking to make use of a generous garden, or if you've bought a plot of land to accommodate a new home, the professionals at The Wee House Company will tailor a high-quality home to your needs, which takes just 8 weeks to build! Pretty impressive, right? Not only are these quaint and innovative homes a hassle-free option, they also tick the all important energy-efficiency box, are eligible for mortgage lending and, if you ever fancy a change of scene, are also fully portable.

Let's take a closer look at one particular home located near Loch Awe, Scotland…