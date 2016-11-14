Fantastic two-bedroom home for £99k

Have you ever considered downsizing to a smaller and more manageable home? Well, you might want to consider a 'Wee House'. The property we're looking at today is just one example of the charming home designs created by the The Wee House Company, who deliver cosy and practical homes following classic design principles.
Whether you're looking to make use of a generous garden, or if you've bought a plot of land to accommodate a new home, the professionals at The Wee House Company will tailor a high-quality home to your needs, which takes just 8 weeks to build! Pretty impressive, right? Not only are these quaint and innovative homes a hassle-free option, they also tick the all important energy-efficiency box, are eligible for mortgage lending and, if you ever fancy a change of scene, are also fully portable.
Let's take a closer look at one particular home located near Loch Awe, Scotland…
The owners of this home opted for an elegant blue and white colour scheme reminiscent of traditional seaside properties. The setting couldn't be more idyllic, with greenery as far as the eye can see, and the landscaping surrounding the home complementing the build itself.
This home highlights how contemporary houses don't have to be lacking in character and that, as you'll soon see, big isn't always better!
Inside the home is a perfect combination of light colours and bold accents, such as the electric blue couch and lilac vintage-inspired armchair. White panelling along the walls maintains the beach theme, and pale wooden floorboards introduce a Scandinavian feel to the living area. The light colours and carefully selected items keep the space looking tidy, which is no mean feat when working with a limited space.
As you can see, the interior is open-plan and only divided by the positioning of the furniture. This allows the natural light to flow throughout the space uninterrupted, also then creating a more sociable environment.
The kitchen is larger than you might expect from a 'wee house', revealing the owner's priorities and passion for cooking. The great thing about these homes is the possibility to tailor the design to your preferences and habits, so budding chefs can enjoy a generously sized kitchen with all the necessary fittings and fixtures.
Farmhouse style units in a soft white are an elegant choice, offset by the warmth of the wooden floorboards and glossy surfaces for food prep. Cleverly integrated storage allows for all cooking equipment to be hidden out of view until dinner time.
Red isn't a usual choice when it comes to decorating the bathroom, but it actually really works when combined with the decadent detailing of the freestanding bathtub and WC.
The black gloss toilet seat, copper-coloured piping and the metallic bronze tub all work together to create a super luxurious 1940s-inspired bathroom with all the modern comforts. The spotlights in the ceiling and a practical, hardwearing wooden floor are contemporary touches that complement, rather than contrast, with the theme.
The bedroom should be a place to clear your mind and refresh yourself so that you wake up feeling ready to take on the world. With this in mind, it helps to keep the furniture in the room to a minimum and avoid loud colours.
This room strikes the perfect balance, with soft lilac and coral highlights bringing just the right amount of warmth and personality to the space. Good lighting, a comfortable bed, and no distractions: these are the keys to a peaceful and reinvigorating night's sleep.
Last but certainly not least is the decking area, which is a final addition that's essential when you consider the view!
The owners have chosen a secluded and private spot for their portable home, and they can enjoy the wild and wonderful Scottish landscape from their own small patch of land. In the distance is Loch Awe—an appropriate name for such an outstanding area of natural beauty.
Well, that's the end of the tour of this wee house but you can see more photos of the great home, here.
