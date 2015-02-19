homify 360º: Clarendon Works, Notting Hill

Clarendon Works is an early Victorian Brick Works that has been transformed into a modern family home. The unique project was undertaken by moreno:masey architects who were given a sizeable budget of 700,000 to renovate the building. The original features are emphasised but the décor is contemporary and minimalist, drawing inspiration from the industrial school of design. Raw materials such as steel and timber have been used to create an edgy and contemporary look. Crittal windows, which have been manufactured in Britain since the early 1800s, and have dominated the market for over a century, have been chosen with the rich industrial history of the building in mind.

A sculptural steel and timber staircase connects the lower and upper levels, and Douglas Fir floor boards can be found in the main living areas on the first floor. The quality and finish in this home is indisputable; brick, bronze, and aluminium are the principle materials that give the home a distinctive and high-end look. The bright, clean and uniform style that flows throughout the property provides a stark contrast to the red brick exterior, though the inside is just as beautiful and striking as the façade. Want to see for yourself? Let's take a closer look: