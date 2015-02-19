homify 360º: Clarendon Works, Notting Hill

Clarendon Works is an early Victorian Brick Works that has been transformed into a modern family home. The unique project was undertaken by moreno:masey architects who were given a sizeable budget of 700,000 to renovate the building. The original features are emphasised but the décor is contemporary and minimalist, drawing inspiration from the industrial school of design. Raw materials such as steel and timber have been used to create an edgy and contemporary look. Crittal windows, which have been manufactured in Britain since the early 1800s, and have dominated the market for over a century, have been chosen with the rich industrial history of the building in mind.
A sculptural steel and timber staircase connects the lower and upper levels, and Douglas Fir floor boards can be found in the main living areas on the first floor. The quality and finish in this home is indisputable; brick, bronze, and aluminium are the principle materials that give the home a distinctive and high-end look. The bright, clean and uniform style that flows throughout the property provides a stark contrast to the red brick exterior, though the inside is just as beautiful and striking as the façade. Want to see for yourself? Let's take a closer look:
The brick making industry in Victorian Britain was thriving: towns were developing and improving, and there was a greater demand for materials as investment in UK towns grew and grew. This building is a symbol of 19th century Britain and the Industrial revolution—not many people can say that about their home! The rich history of this commercial building is one aspect that makes the project so interesting, but we can also appreciate the architecture for its aesthetic value. The large windows reflect the street opposite, and let in plenty of light to every level of the home, as you can see in the following images:
The open plan living area has been divided into separate space through clever placement of furniture as opposed to interior walls. This creates a greater sense of light and space and has a more impressive visual impact than if each room was closed off. The exposed brick walls behind the staircase reminds us of the building's original purpose, retaining the character of the house. The modern interiors are contemporary but comfortable, with warm shades of brown mixing with a neutral pallet. The owner has an extensive collection of prints and photographs that contribute to the laid back and creative feel. Filling such a large space as this doesn't appear to have been too much of a challenge, though no doubt a lot of thought has gone into decorating this dream home.
The second view of the living room. Coffee table books arranged in stacks atop a space-age looking table that complements the matching sleek wooden sideboards. The light colour of the floor and the ceiling extend the space vertically, emphasising the already considerable height of the room.
With a roof top terrace that enjoys view out over the street whilst still ensuring the room remains private, this bathroom is a unique and exceptional example of the designer's ability to transform a space. The free standing bath tub is simple but luxurious, and it's placement allows the bather to lie back, relax, and watch the clouds drift across the sky. If you wanted to search for Aryan's belt or Andromeda before or after your bubble bath, no problem—there is a state of the art telescope waiting for you for that exact purpose!
A pitched roof can pose problems when it comes to designing a space, particularly when it comes to the windows. The double patio doors combat any potential issue with lighting, with mirrors reflecting the natural light from almost every surface. The layout plays the with generous amount of space, as if the architects are highlighting how there are none of the typical restrictions that require a traditional layout driven by functionality. The bathroom is extravagant, but looks chic and elegant as the best of modern and classical décor is combined to achieve the finished product.
The bedroom is the image of calm and serenity, with a very minimal colour scheme. Mirrors are used again to make the room appear bigger, and the sky light directly above the bed means the occupant can enjoy the sunshine beaming down during the summer months (though roller blinds ensure the room is nice and dark when it comes to getting forty winks).
Personal finishing touches are a must in every home. No matter how chic the interiors, there is always room for cute drawings courtesy of your little ones, family photos, and little extras with sentimental value. This stunning home could be from the pages of a glossy magazine, but it looks welcoming and lived-in, as every home should.
