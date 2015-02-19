Preparing your house for sale

So the time has finally come to sell the family home. Maybe the kids have flown the nest and it's time to downsize, or maybe your family has outgrown your current home and you need some more space. Whatever the reason may be, the task of selling and moving house is undeniably time consuming and tedious. Just like buying a home, there are a few essential guidelines to stick to, in order to maximise the sale, and minimise the stress.

The act of preparing a house for sale on the market is called home staging. Depending on your budget, you can enlist the help of a home staging professional to get the job done efficiently and effectively. Ultimately, the goal of selling your home should be to maximise the sale price, and every aspect of preparing for the sale should keep this goal in mind. Remember to look at the house in the eyes of a prospective buyer, and the things you would be looking out for, when in the market for a new home for you and your family.

To help those in the process of preparing their homes for sale, these 7 tips will help you on the way to a seamless transition out of your home, all the while bagging the best price. With sale prices in the UK currently nearing their highest ever, maybe now is the time to put your house on the market.