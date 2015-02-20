6 common mistakes to avoid when decorating

Good lighting is essential in every room, though all too often it is an afterthought, resulting in a single form of overhead lighting that doesn't create the right vibe. Soft lighting makes sense in the bedroom and lounge as these are the places you will be relaxing after a long day. It goes without saying that you don't want a spotlight beaming down on you as you're trying to enjoy a good book or doze off on the couch. Soft white bulbs and dimmers are a good choice for a mellow atmosphere, and energy saving bulbs also work well. They take a little bit of time to come into their own, but you don't need instant illumination in the living room or bedroom, and it will also leave you with a clear conscience, knowing you're helping the environment.

There are also clever lighting options for the kitchen and bathroom, including back lighting as you can see in this image here, which allows light to be dispersed around the room rather than coming from a single point on the ceiling. Considere lighting under the kitchen cabinets or island—if you have reflective flooring, it will be even more effective in brightening up the room. Having numerous light sources means the room is evenly lit, and you can turn some lights off when they're not needed. Now all you need to do is choose where you want them to shine.