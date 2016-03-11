Readying your garden for spring

As spring draws nearer our thoughts begin to turn from the miserable winter to the warmer, more favourable months of spring. There is always that one morning every year when the sun in shining and the birds are chirping and we realise winter is finally behind us and the warmer, longer days are in sight.

With this day fast approaching it's almost time to begin preparing your garden for the warmer months, when we spend every possible hour outdoors. No doubt your garden is looking a little tired right now and maybe you are considering something new to add to your garden for the upcoming entertaining season?

To help you ready your outdoor areas for the upcoming months, and for a little inspiration for adding a talking point of your garden, check out these ideas for the perfect spring garden.