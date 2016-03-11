Readying your garden for spring

As spring draws nearer our thoughts begin to turn from the miserable winter to the warmer, more favourable months of spring. There is always that one morning every year when the sun in shining and the birds are chirping and we realise winter is finally behind us and the warmer, longer days are in sight.
With this day fast approaching it's almost time to begin preparing your garden for the warmer months, when we spend every possible hour outdoors. No doubt your garden is looking a little tired right now and maybe you are considering something new to add to your garden for the upcoming entertaining season?
To help you ready your outdoor areas for the upcoming months, and for a little inspiration for adding a talking point of your garden, check out these ideas for the perfect spring garden.
Spring is a time of blossoming, when plants, insects and animals alike come out of hibernation and 'spring' to life. Now is the time to begin slowly clearing up your flower beds and borders.
Cut back any dead foliage, dig out any weeds before they try to take over and cover the garden beds before planting with plastic sheeting to halt the growth of any early spring weeds. This will ensure that once the time is right, your garden bed is ready to sew.
To help your lawn to look as stunning as this be sure to rake up leaves and debris, helping light and air reach the soil level. This will help grass grow once the sun starts to shine.
If there are bare patches of grass, see to them with a metal rake and begin re-seeding. Keep the seeds well watered until they germinate and the new grass appears.
One of the most rewarding aspects of owning a garden is the opportunity to grow your own fruit and vegetables. Not only is it highly satisfying, but you can guarantee the source of your food; straight from the garden into the kitchen.
Owning a vegetable patch may be easier than you think, and once the frosts have passed, you are ready to go. While some fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes and peppers, need the warmth of summer, other varieties, such as carrots and spinach, can be planted early in spring as they can withstand the colder nights.
If your are one of the lucky homeowners who have the luxury of an outdoor pool in your back garden then spring is an exciting time!
Once the winter cover has been removed, give it a good clean and let it dry properly before storing it away. It's advised to have the chlorine and pH levels tested professionally. This way, a full test can be done and the exact adjustments can be advised for a clean and safe, summer-ready pool.
If your looking to spruce up your garden this spring with something a little different, why not consider an outdoor fire? This elegant fire sculpture blurs the line between function and art, adding a feature to your garden both day and night. As the flames burn, the steel of the sculpture begins to glow red hot, creating an unrivalled visual effect.
