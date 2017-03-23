You’ve finally taken that big step: a bigger kitchen, a new bathroom, or just a home extension to increase space. Much excitement! A contractor and his team are ready and waiting to start the process, and everything is set – or is it?

A home renovation is a big job, with lots of work and lots of people (and ideas and responsibilities and egos) thrown in, which means a structure is essential. Not only will it remind everyone of their duties, but will also help ensure a smooth process and great end result.

And even though the chosen contractor and his crew will be doing the legwork, certain responsibilities lie with you and your attitude towards this renovation.

So, let’s take a look at 10 things you should absolutely not be doing when undertaking a home renovation project.