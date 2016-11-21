Mistakes to avoid while planning your home

Thinking about selling your house? Then you need to start preparing now, even if you’ll only put it on the market next year or one day.

Because you’re living in your space every day, it might seem fine to you – that's because you’re not used to looking at it with a fresh eye. But chances are good that there are numerous little elements throughout your house that are decreasing its value bit by bit.

So, to help you cash in big time when it becomes time for selling, take a look at the decorating mistakes you need to stop making, and should be fixing sooner rather than later!