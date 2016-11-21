Your browser is out-of-date.

Mistakes to avoid while planning your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Thinking about selling your house? Then you need to start preparing now, even if you’ll only put it on the market next year or one day. 

Because you’re living in your space every day, it might seem fine to you – that's because you’re not used to looking at it with a fresh eye. But chances are good that there are numerous little elements throughout your house that are decreasing its value bit by bit.

So, to help you cash in big time when it becomes time for selling, take a look at the decorating mistakes you need to stop making, and should be fixing sooner rather than later!

1. Picking a curious exterior colour

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Even though your love for colours may take on a weird look, always keep kerb appeal in mind when picking tones for your façade. 

Don’t go with a paint colour that isn’t the norm in your neighbourhood or doesn’t fit your house’s style.

2. Planting without planning

Floreat Residence Moda Interiors Modern houses
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Don’t plant your trees too close to the house or driveway – remember that they will grow, which can create major problems later on. Roots can cause breaks in the pavement, which might raise your homeowner’s insurance. 

Before you plant anything, imagine how it will look in 20 years’ time.

3. Ignoring your entryway

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Simple things, like a front door lock that doesn’t work properly or peeling paint in your hallway, can put prospective buyers on high alert, making them wonder what else in your home has been let go.

4. Assuming you’ll recover every investment

Balena Pools, Balena GmbH Balena GmbH Garden Pool
Balena GmbH
Balena GmbH

Putting in a pool, for example, involves a lot of costs, and people typically want to get those costs back when selling their home. Unfortunately, it rarely happens that each and every touch you add to your home ends up back in your pocket.

5. Messing with the fireplace

La comodità ed il lusso di un caminetto a gas, le emozioni della legna e del crepitio delle braci senza rinunciare al design. Disponibile in diverse dimensioni e modelli: FRONTALE, ANGOLARE,TRIFACCIALE, Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo HouseholdLarge appliances
Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo
Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo

Think twice before you get fussy with the fireplace, especially if you’re considering painting over exposed brick. Depending on what the current trend is, it could lower your house’s value. 

And people tend to like the aesthetic of a brick wall.

6. Skimping on an air-con system

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern living room
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Always pay for the next system up for your home’s size. Paying more initially will bring down your energy bill while you live there, and will also increase your home’s value when you sell.

7. Complicating painting matters

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style living room
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Even though it might be trendy to paint the trim of a wall a contrasting colour, it distracts the eye. Rather be safe and keep it all in the same hue to maximise the space. 

From painters to plumbers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

8. Keeping old appliances

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

People don’t want to move into a new house and start replacing appliances left and right. Pay attention to the brand and quality of your kitchen’s major pieces. 

If something is classic and well maintained, that’s always a positive. But if you can’t get something clean, it needs to be replaced.

9. Overlooking the small stuff

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Those little touches you overlook are what prospective buyers will be focusing on. 

Keep up with cleaning and maintaining windows, ensure lighting fixtures work, fix that peeling paint in the hallway, etc. All these touches show that the house has been well cared for.

10. Not cleaning decently

Stores vénitiens, Stores Cube Stores Cube Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Stores Cube
Stores Cube

Go through your home with a fine toothcomb when cleaning. The tracks of windows, sinks, grout, ovens, appliances… these are areas that are spot-checked by potential buyers.

11. Being too obsessed with trends

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern bathroom
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Your home doesn’t have to ride the latest wave of trends – buyers are more interested in kitchens and bathrooms with classic and neutral colours that look timeless. 

If you want to add colour and personality to your home design, rather use bright accessories that are easy to change.

12. Choosing hard-to-clean surfaces

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Classic style kitchen
Life Design
Life Design

Rather spend the little extra money on the correct cleaners for your home. Permanent stains on that countertop, for example, will mean that the entire piece will need to be replaced.

13. Thinking too small in small spaces

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Kitchens and bathrooms sell homes, which means you’ll need to focus on making these rooms feel more expansive if they’re tiny.

Don’t re-tile a small bathroom with small tiles, as they only make the space feel smaller. Use oversized tiles to open the room up.

14. Neglecting your wooden floors

Parquet de madera, Timberplan Timberplan Modern walls & floors
Timberplan
Timberplan

A grand hardwood floor can be the deciding factor for a potential buyer, but then it needs to look good.

Have your floors buffed every few years instead of doing a complete overhaul. And stick with the correct cleaning methods – water and vinegar tend to dull wooden surfaces over time. 

For more clever advice, try these: 15 things all clever homeowners do once a year.

26 deep cleaning tips every clean freak needs to know
What other things help increase a home’s value?

