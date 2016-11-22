​8 kitchen makeovers that prove there's hope for 2016!

2016 definitely saw its fair share of makeover mishaps – certain projects that just didn’t hit the stylish mark as required. But every dark cloud… yes, thankfully we also have some renovations to boast about, especially when it comes to the most used room in the entire house: the kitchen.

That space where we enjoy morning coffee and evening supper, where we lose ourselves in paperwork and also catch up on quality time with friends and family – the kitchen plays host to so many activities, which is why a decently styled (and functional) area is crucial.

These 8 kitchens all lacked beauty and practicality, which is why they opted for some makeover magic; and luckily these ones are brag-worthy…