Classy family home for a cut-cost

When it comes to picking a house to live in, we are (fortunately) spoiled for choice. Personal taste dictates that one person will love a rustic abode, while another will fancy something a bit more classic or modern.
But even though home design styles differ, the basics of what a regular family home should include are pretty much the same for all of us: public spaces for socialising and dining (like the living room and kitchen), and more private areas like bedrooms and bathrooms.
Well, it just so happens that today’s homify 360° discovery includes all of these spaces (and more), and does so in a neat and tidy layout that might just convince you to start fantasising about living here.
Take a look at the artistic renderings of this modern home, and decide for yourself how close it is to your perfect dream home.
A quick look at the exterior façade of the house’s rear side is all that is needed to give us an idea of this little structure’s delightful approach to the modern style. Not only were the windows and glass doors designed in a way to draw attention, but the style of the balcony and terrace are also styled up to become that much more inviting.
And with a pristinely maintained garden space such as this one shown here, who would dare stay cooped up inside all day?
The front-façade rendering is equally charming as the back, although not quite as open – no spacious terraces or glass doors have been inserted here, ensuring some privacy for the homeowners.
Similar to the rear side, timber in a tone that reminds us of a sunny beach day is used to decorate select surfaces, such as the garage door and the volume housing the front entrance. Notice how the additional texture adds an eye-catching charm to the house that one doesn’t usually see in your typical suburban neighbourhood.
Time to see what the interiors have to offer… and it’s a neutral palette very similar to the exterior areas, it would seem. Whites and greys adorn the floors, walls and ceiling, with spots of bright colours (like canary yellow and dusty turquoise) added in for some vibrant charm.
Kudos to the architects for including that ultra-modern fireplace, which will ensure a toasty and comfortable interior this coming winter!
In order to make the most of the space, and so that the fireplace’s charm could spread throughout the house, the main living area has been designed in an open-plan layout.
Located only a few steps away from the living room is the culinary corner, made up of the dining area and kitchen.
The dining room opted for a playful vibe in terms of interior design – just notice the different chairs. However, a strong dose of elegance was included, as can be seen by those magnificent ceiling lights.
And to make the most of the surrounding garden and incoming light, glass doors add an exquisite backdrop to go hand in hand with any meal being enjoyed at this table.
Just because the house is a bit on the modest side in terms of size (approximately 137 m², garage excluded), does not mean the interiors are cramped or gloomy. The kitchen, for example, makes use of clever storage facilities for a wide range of accessories and utensils, while also treating the owners to a light-filled area.
How many cooks can brag about a pool view while whipping up culinary delights in the kitchen?
Since we are not privy to the top floor’s look, we thought it wise to take a look at the architectural plan for an idea of the layout. Even though the private areas of the house are all included (bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms), it is the spacious balcony on the left (located right atop the garage) that is probably our favourite area.
Providing a fantastic layout of about 30 m², the balcony becomes the ideal spot for some outdoor relaxation and/or dining under the stars.
