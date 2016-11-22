Classy family home for a cut-cost

When it comes to picking a house to live in, we are (fortunately) spoiled for choice. Personal taste dictates that one person will love a rustic abode, while another will fancy something a bit more classic or modern.

But even though home design styles differ, the basics of what a regular family home should include are pretty much the same for all of us: public spaces for socialising and dining (like the living room and kitchen), and more private areas like bedrooms and bathrooms.

Well, it just so happens that today’s homify 360° discovery includes all of these spaces (and more), and does so in a neat and tidy layout that might just convince you to start fantasising about living here.

Take a look at the artistic renderings of this modern home, and decide for yourself how close it is to your perfect dream home.