A Seriously Elegant Countryside Home

The thought of moving to sunny Spain and finding an old, run-down villa and renovating it to its former glory remains a dream of many. There's just something so alluring about tackling a project that can reap so much reward if everything goes right. Who couldn't be tempted by the idea of spending your days basking in the warm weather in your own private oasis that you've help become a reality?

The owners of the Spanish Villa we are to showcase today shared a similar dream. This really is one of the success stories where the clients and their architects managed to find the perfect balance between retaining heritage and introducing modernity. An experienced team from VelezCarrasco Arquitecto helped coordinate the project and ensured that everything came out as it should.