A Seriously Elegant Countryside Home

The thought of moving to sunny Spain and finding an old, run-down villa and renovating it to its former glory remains a dream of many. There's just something so alluring about tackling a project that can reap so much reward if everything goes right. Who couldn't be tempted by the idea of spending your days basking in the warm weather in your own private oasis that you've help become a reality?
The owners of the Spanish Villa we are to showcase today shared a similar dream. This really is one of the success stories where the clients and their architects managed to find the perfect balance between retaining heritage and introducing modernity. An experienced team from VelezCarrasco Arquitecto helped coordinate the project and ensured that everything came out as it should.
Walking up the long driveway towards the restored villa we quickly gain an appreciation for the building's fresh appearance. The stone façade retains its traditional character but now possesses a more open appearance, with windows being added and older ones expanded. Standing as a work of art in the centre of the driveway is a beautiful hand made bronze statue that was made specifically for this project.
From this photo it would be difficult to imagine the villa looking anything but perfect, however, the building was in a dire state and was suffering from countless structural problems.The stone exterior was crumbling, the roof was missing tiles and leaking and the walls inside were almost completely ruined by mould and water damage.
Not only was the villa itself modernised but the home's expansive outdoor area was given a complete makeover. A key request of the owners to their experts was for a swimming pool and sun terrace to be built, as well as a large guest pool house. Naturally, these new spaces have become well used since the weather in this part of Spain remains sunny most of the year.
The pool house and main home were designed to connect easily with the outdoor setting via retractable glazing, which connect the spaces together. The sun terrace offers plenty of space and all the comforts needed to guarantee the owners and their guests can enjoy the sun in pure luxury. Modern pergolas provide cooling shade and accommodate not only a large dining table and chairs, but also a comfortable lounge area.
Upon entering, the old farmhouses rustic interior is there for all to enjoy, with the stone walls, exposed wooden beams and the terracotta flooring combining perfectly. The living room has retains a cosy country house style with all the furnishing reflecting a reserved form and style. The space is bathed in natural light thanks to the newly created windows.
Further inside we arrive at the kitchen and dining area, which reflect a more modern style. There are hints of rustic elements, such as the wood panelling of the walls and the massive dining table, while the designer dining table chairs, bar stools and industrial-inspired lamps speak a more modern language.
We now find ourselves in the living room in the guest pool house, which is kitted out with designer furniture and modern finishes. The real point of interest in the room is the eye-catching room divider with its glossy metal panelling. A fireplace has been integrated into the design of the unit, as well space to place books and other items.
On the other side of the room divider is the bedroom. The black finish of the divider merges into the rear wall behind the bed, which gives the room an elegant flair. The highlight here is the free-standing bath with its marvellous curved ceramic that tempts guests to enjoy a long soak.
Next to the bedroom is a dressing area and bathroom that has a large double vanity and a walk-in shower. Perhaps the most eye-catching feature in this whole project is the glass cabinet that sits centrally in the room. Clothes are stored permanently on display in the most spectacular fashion possible.
Overall, our experts have renovated and modernised the old villa without sacrificing the building's original charm. The new guest pool house is unique in its own right and is in fact now where the owners live. Rather, the main home is utilised as the guest accommodation.
