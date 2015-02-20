homify 360º: Stockgrove house

Stockgrove house is located within a greenbelt area in Buckinghamshire. Designing architecture that assimilates into an environment like this is a big challenge, but Nicolas Tye Architects were more than prepared to take the project on. They have designed a modern yet timeless replacement dwelling that respects the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The variety in the look and materials of the landscaped outdoor spaces reflects the diversity in the wider area, which has been named an 'Area of Special Landscape Value'. The environment in which this impressive build is located was always of the utmost importance in this project, and as you would expect, the architecture reflects this. With a focus on maximising sustainability, natural paints and stains were used both internally and externally, as well as heat pumps, rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling systems were implemented.
Of course, it's clear from the images that the visual impact of both the exterior and interior were also a top priority. White render, timber louvres and elegant glazing systems blur the division between inside and out, whilst also creating a refined modernist look. It probably wont surprise you to discover that Stockgrove House has won a number of awards, including Aylesbury Vale District Council – Overall winner of Best Design Award 2012, and Bedfordshire Association of Architects – Overall winner of Best Residential Design 2012. Without further hesitation, let's take a look at the finished result:
Usually we talk about the natural light flooding into the house and brightening up the interior space, but here the house itself is a shining beacon, illuminating the beautiful landscape that surrounds it. The huge floor to ceiling windows that wrap around the entire exterior breaks down the boundary between outside and inside as the blanket of snow comes right up to the glass.
From this angle, we can appreciate the importance of the glass panelling in creating an open flow between the natural setting and the property. The glass can reflect the surroundings, creating a stronger connection between the architecture and the environment. The blueish tinge of the glass compliments the turquoise tiling along the exterior of the upper level, as you can see in more detail in the image below.
The tiling in combination with the glass panels creates a strikingly modern impression. The use of natural colours and tones also means the house works with, rather than against, the environment. There is a symmetry from this perspective that isn't typical of this build, with it's various and unique attachments that are distinct but still in harmony with each other.
This courtyard area is both simple and effective. The natural materials ensure this space retains the connection with nature that informs the whole project, but it is also tidy, functional, and low-maintenance.
The sitting room enjoys an almost uninterrupted view onto the gardens and beyond. There's no need for accessories or decoration beyond the flowers, which are another way drawing a link between the interiors and the plush greenery outside. The deep shade of purple adds a luxurious touch to this beautifully simple room. It's nice to see a sofa facing something other than a T.V., and we're sure it would be very easy to while away many cosy evenings enjoying the beautiful vista from the comfort of this sitting room.
The clean lines and glossy surfaces in this kitchen-dining room are typical of contemporary modern architecture, though this room is truly something special. With no clutter in sight, the clever storage options are performing their job and keeping the kitchen looking sleek and sharp.
Every aspect of this home has been considered and given a great deal of care and attention. The staircase is not just a functional element, but an opportunity to incorporate a striking interior architectural feature that is impressive in it's own right. The floor appears to be made from oak, with a rich, polished finish that fits perfectly with the glass balustrade.
The bedroom should be a place of rest and tranquillity, and that's exactly what has been achieved here. A calming white and grey colour palette gives the room a clean and fresh feel. As we've seen before, the panoramic views become part of the décor, negating the need for any elaborate accessories.
Imagine having a nice long soak in this cool and contemporary bath, with extended views out over the landscape. What could be more relaxing? Every room utilises the location, which is cleverly incorporated to suit each room's function. Modern, sophisticated, and of the highest quality; this bathroom is an accurate reflection of the approach to the complete design of this amazing home.
