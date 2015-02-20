homify 360º: Stockgrove house

Stockgrove house is located within a greenbelt area in Buckinghamshire. Designing architecture that assimilates into an environment like this is a big challenge, but Nicolas Tye Architects were more than prepared to take the project on. They have designed a modern yet timeless replacement dwelling that respects the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The variety in the look and materials of the landscaped outdoor spaces reflects the diversity in the wider area, which has been named an 'Area of Special Landscape Value'. The environment in which this impressive build is located was always of the utmost importance in this project, and as you would expect, the architecture reflects this. With a focus on maximising sustainability, natural paints and stains were used both internally and externally, as well as heat pumps, rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling systems were implemented.

Of course, it's clear from the images that the visual impact of both the exterior and interior were also a top priority. White render, timber louvres and elegant glazing systems blur the division between inside and out, whilst also creating a refined modernist look. It probably wont surprise you to discover that Stockgrove House has won a number of awards, including Aylesbury Vale District Council – Overall winner of Best Design Award 2012, and Bedfordshire Association of Architects – Overall winner of Best Residential Design 2012. Without further hesitation, let's take a look at the finished result: