Before & after: A transformed high-end apartment

Today we would like to show you the stunning transformation of an inner-city apartment, which was realised by Vienna-based architecture firm 3rd Skin Architecture. The top floor apartment typical of the post-modern style, has been restored and redeveloped, with the finished product being a high-end apartment perfectly suited to urban living. Unlike many of the before & after projects we showcase, this apartment was in working order before, but the owner's wanted to give it a complete facelift to keep it fresh and modern. Let's see how they did it…
For many, this kitchen would be more than sufficient. Relatively new fittings and appliances are evident, but once you see the transformation, you will see why 3rd Skin Architecture was enlisted to complete the project.
As you can see, an ultra-modern and forward-thinking design was conceived by the architects, pushing the boundaries of futuristic interiors. A focus was put on bright colours and modernity, and has been dubbed “The Nest”, due to the branch-like balustrades that hang from the roof, supporting the stairs to the mezzanine. A clean and minimal kitchen is clearly evident, with the long kitchen island that runs the length of the apartment consisting of just a stove top, and plenty of open bench space. As you will soon see, the bench serves a dual purpose that may surprise you.
The warm tones of the indirect lighting add to the new feeling of the renovation, as does the rectangular forms in the furniture and fittings of the entire project. As you can see from this image, as well as the image above, indirect lighting features prominently throughout, offering a romantic feeling as soon as you enter the apartment.
Before the renovation, the living area was certainly liveable, but as you can see, it could definitely do with a facelift to bring it back to life. The potential for a space such as this is clearly evident, with plenty of available natural light, and enough space to play with. The support beams which can be seen here, were incorporated into the new design and remained unchanged.
As mentioned earlier, the benchtop serves as a multi-purpose element of the new design. The staircase to the sleeping mezzanine above is via the benchtop; an unusual design that certainly would not suit everyone. Behind the kitchen island is another small staircase, which can be pushed under the benchtop to save space. To get to the upper level, you go first to the small steps (right), then onto the actual working surface of the kitchen, then onto the stairs that hang suspended above the bench. If the design doesn't appeal to you, it certainly will to children—finally they can climb all over the benchtops and not get into any trouble!
The upper mezzanine houses a cosy sleeping area, further adding to the feel of living in a life-size nest. From here you are offered a view of the kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor terrace, just like a mother bird on the lookout for food.
The apartment also has a second, more conventional staircase, which greets the occupants as they walk through the front door, leading them up to the living areas. Painted in white and with a curved shape, it almost reminds us of the staircases of the small alleyways and homes of a Greek island.
The old bathroom was sufficient, but not suited to the new design of the rest of the apartment. Wishing for a new bathroom that was something like that of a home-spa, the end result is one of pure luxury.
Unrecognisable from before, the new bathroom speaks volumes about the designer's ability to completely transform a home. Indirect lighting has again been chosen, offering a relaxing place to unwind in the freestanding bath. Natural tones of timber, and hues of green and yellow add a natural element to the space; a stark contrast to the streets below.
