6 easy ways to shape your garden

Every garden needs a little structure, but how can you dictate the shape without taking away from all the natural beauty that you've taken the time to nurture in your outdoor spot?

Well, we think we've found some fabulous (professionally-approved) ideas that will have your borders blossoming, your lawn looking luscious and everything contained to where you want it to be.

Now's the time to take your garden to task, before the cold weather kicks in, so let's take a look at our suggestions!