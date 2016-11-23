6 easy ways to shape your garden

Every garden needs a little structure, but how can you dictate the shape without taking away from all the natural beauty that you've taken the time to nurture in your outdoor spot?
Well, we think we've found some fabulous (professionally-approved) ideas that will have your borders blossoming, your lawn looking luscious and everything contained to where you want it to be.
Now's the time to take your garden to task, before the cold weather kicks in, so let's take a look at our suggestions!
Rather than normal garden fencing, which can seem a little austere if you get it wrong, natural fencing is a soft and gentle solution to shaping your space.
Box hedge is a great plant to use as it can be easily shaped, grows quickly and has a dense structure, but conifers and other evergreen trees are also a great idea.
You might be scratching your head at this suggestion but ponds, fountains and bespoke water features can be a great way to shape your garden. Make them the focus and everything else has to work around or within them!
Call us old-fashioned, but we've always fancied a moat…
Speaking of evergreens, we really can't speak highly enough of gorgeous firs and conifers as garden-shapers.
Would you just look at how beautiful this tree is? Now imagine a whole row of them, standing proudly and creating (not to mention guarding) your perimeter!
If you like the idea of a natural method for shaping your garden but don't want to risk blocking out all the light, varying the heights of your plants can work really well.
Mid-heights at the extreme outer perimeter, supported by smaller, prettier blooms at the front, will create a border that's hard to beat.
You know how lovely it is to take a stroll through your garden, so why not kill two birds with one stone and add a path to your outdoor space that effortlessly shapes it at the same time?
Whether you like linear or winding walkways, this will be a wonderful way to guide your garden.
When all else fails, traditional fencing is a staple for a reason.
With a myriad of styles to choose from, you can create the look and feel you want with minimal effort and always within budget!
