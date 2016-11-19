Your browser is out-of-date.

The 50 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

press profile homify press profile homify
Loaf's rocking NEW things!, Loaf Loaf BedroomBeds & headboards Metal Grey
Loading admin actions …

If you're thinking about giving your home design an overhaul, or have just moved into a new house that needs a top-to-toe makeover, don't do anything until you've read these clever ideas.

We've pulled together a whopping 50 amazing suggestions for you (split into two articles so you can enjoy more inspiration tomorrow). So before you blitz that bathroom or demolish your dining room, grab a cuppa, sit down and get clued up on everything you need to know!

1. Ship home amazing finds from holidays abroad

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doorsDoors
Domporte

Domporte
Domporte
Domporte

They'll be much cheaper than imported items that might not even be genuine.

2. Use technology to your advantage

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style study/office
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Your interior designer doesn't have to live in the same country as you these days!

3. Do your homework

Serie Vintage, Ceramiche Grazia Ceramiche Grazia BathroomDecoration
Ceramiche Grazia

Ceramiche Grazia
Ceramiche Grazia
Ceramiche Grazia

Especially when it comes to vintage pieces—it will pay to know what prices similar items have reached recently.

4. Buy two amazing pieces for your home a year

Statement light over staircase Chameleon Designs Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Statement light over staircase

Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Rather than countless items of tat!

5. Invest where it matters

Digs daybed Loaf BedroomBeds & headboards Metal Grey bed,metal bed,linen mattress,comfy daybed,industrial bed
Loaf

Digs daybed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Items that anchor a room are important, so spend on pieces like beds and sofas.

6. Have separate living and socialising areas in open-plan rooms

Open plan living room GK Architects Ltd Living roomCupboards & sideboards
GK Architects Ltd

Open plan living room

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Use furniture to mark them out.

7. Shop around

Winter Room, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Scandinavian style living room Wood Wood effect
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

There's nothing worse than having your home look like you simply bought one of everything in a particular range.

8. Scale your living room according to your sofa

Sofás en línea clásica., MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO Living roomSofas & armchairs
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

For a cohesive feel and an easy focal point.

9. Some designers recommend using outdoor fabrics inside

Charley Chairs Humblesticks KitchenTables & chairs
Humblesticks

Charley Chairs

Humblesticks
Humblesticks
Humblesticks

To make furniture more stain resistant.

10. Have a test run before you paint a wall

Painted Wall in Moscow WALLPAPER by deborah bowness Walls & flooringWallpaper
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness

Painted Wall in Moscow

WALLPAPER by deborah bowness
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness

To make sure your roller is fully saturated and free of lint.

11. In a room that isn't fully saturated with light all the time

bedroom Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomLighting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

bedroom

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Darker wall colours make a romantic or cosy vibe feel like a deliberate choice.

12. Let natural sunlight dictate your colours for you

Kinder- und Jugendmöbel für ein gesundes Raumklima , Allnatura Allnatura Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

Choose brights for north-facing spots, for example.

13. Add some fruit to your home

Fruit & vegetables, Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Living roomAccessories & decoration
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

Fruit & vegetables

Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

For a burst of colour and easy organic style.

14. Use ladders as storage items

Berry Lacquer Ladder Orchid
Orchid

Berry Lacquer Ladder

Orchid
Orchid
Orchid

To show a little creativity and budget savvy.

15. Add unusual features

B- Fire 50 round Tulipalo HouseholdLarge appliances
Tulipalo

B- Fire 50 round

Tulipalo
Tulipalo
Tulipalo

How about a fireplace in your bathroom?

16. Modernise a subway tile scheme with an amazing floor design

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Metro 20x10 Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

We think a heavy pattern works best!

17. Keep your bedroom textiles simple and fresh rather than busy

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

They're far more elegant this way.

18. White and wood is a scheme that will always go together

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto BathroomBathtubs & showers
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

And works in any room because it's classic.

19. Centre your furniture on a rug for a clear focal point

Riad Rug Luku Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Luku Home

Riad Rug

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

Don't be afraid to go bold with your choice either.

20. Remember that you chairs don't have to match

Mismatched Dining Chairs Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Rectory Blue

Mismatched Dining Chairs

Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

An eclectic selection can really work!

21. Create a light and welcoming hallway

Hallway CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Hallway

CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

With large mirrors on the wall.

22. Light your garden to perfection as well as your interior

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room homify Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting Iron/Steel Black
homify

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room

homify
homify
homify

You want a happy, welcoming feel out there too.

23. Paint your wardrobe, dressing rooms and closets

White walk in wardrobe Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Lamco Design LTD

White walk in wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

The seamless colour will add elegance beyond your wildest dreams.

24. Add some pretty items to a non-working fireplace

Living room 1st Option Representation Living roomFireplaces & accessories Living room,fireplace,wooden floors
1st Option Representation

Living room

1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation

To give it purpose and finish a room off nicely.

25. Use white furniture to make a room look and feel bigger

Tuscany Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets minimalist,gloss,panelled,white
homify

Tuscany Fitted Bedroom Furniture

homify
homify
homify

It's a tried, tested and approved method!

For part two of these decorating tips, come back tomorrow! In the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook too: 11 easy home upgrades that will cost you under £40.

Which decorating idea(s) did you find most helpful?

