The 50 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

If you're thinking about giving your home design an overhaul, or have just moved into a new house that needs a top-to-toe makeover, don't do anything until you've read these clever ideas.
We've pulled together a whopping 50 amazing suggestions for you (split into two articles so you can enjoy more inspiration tomorrow). So before you blitz that bathroom or demolish your dining room, grab a cuppa, sit down and get clued up on everything you need to know!
They'll be much cheaper than imported items that might not even be genuine.
Your interior designer doesn't have to live in the same country as you these days!
Especially when it comes to vintage pieces—it will pay to know what prices similar items have reached recently.
Rather than countless items of tat!
Items that anchor a room are important, so spend on pieces like beds and sofas.
Use furniture to mark them out.
There's nothing worse than having your home look like you simply bought one of everything in a particular range.
For a cohesive feel and an easy focal point.
To make furniture more stain resistant.
To make sure your roller is fully saturated and free of lint.
Darker wall colours make a romantic or cosy vibe feel like a deliberate choice.
Choose brights for north-facing spots, for example.
For a burst of colour and easy organic style.
To show a little creativity and budget savvy.
We think a heavy pattern works best!
They're far more elegant this way.
And works in any room because it's classic.
Don't be afraid to go bold with your choice either.
An eclectic selection can really work!
With large mirrors on the wall.
You want a happy, welcoming feel out there too.
The seamless colour will add elegance beyond your wildest dreams.
To give it purpose and finish a room off nicely.
It's a tried, tested and approved method!
For part two of these decorating tips, come back tomorrow! In the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook too: 11 easy home upgrades that will cost you under £40.