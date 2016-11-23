Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 valuable things you (might) have in your attic

press profile homify press profile homify
Dachbodenausbau , schulz.rooms schulz.rooms Modern spa
Loading admin actions …

Do you ever sit and watch programmes on television where people sell things they've found in their homes that turn out to be worth a small fortune? We do and it makes us want to get up in the rafters and have a good poke around! We can only imagine what home movers have come across before.

If you'd love to stumble on some lost treasure but wonder if you'd know what you were looking at, we're here to help with our easy peasy guide to attic antiques. 

You never know, granny's old lamp that you already have in your living room might be worth a bomb, so take a look at our shortlist of valuables and get treasure hunting! 

1. Vintage computers

Dachbodenausbau , schulz.rooms schulz.rooms Modern spa
schulz.rooms

schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms

Geeks love a piece of computing history and the older and more rubbish, the better! 

Now, where's that Amiga we had?

2. Valuable musical instruments

A2 house, vps architetti vps architetti Modern study/office
vps architetti

A2 house

vps architetti
vps architetti
vps architetti

You never know where the next Stradivarius will turn up

3. Old perfume bottles

Aménagement de combles, Benoit Viot Eirl Benoit Viot Eirl
Benoit Viot Eirl

Benoit Viot Eirl
Benoit Viot Eirl
Benoit Viot Eirl

Some of the cut glass versions are very valuable now and look stunning.

4. Land deeds

TIMBER DUPLEX 1 (중목구조 땅콩집 1), min workshop min workshop Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
min workshop

min workshop
min workshop
min workshop

Just imagine finding out you have the paperwork for a plot of land that's worth a fortune!

5. An original Barbie

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

Loft

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

It's time to see if your parents ever kept their old toys, as the first Barbie's are worth a huge amount.

6. Costume jewellery

Chequers Road, Pride Road Pride Road
Pride Road

Chequers Road

Pride Road
Pride Road
Pride Road

What looks like junk to you could literally be treasure as some costume jewellery is now very collectible.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. First edition books

Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London City Lofts London
City Lofts London

Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London

City Lofts London
City Lofts London
City Lofts London

Dotted amongst old childhood tomes you loved might be some valuable first pressings, so get checking those dates.

8. Old paintings

Timeless with a twist, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style study/office
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Always have a quick check of paintings as you clear your space for a conversion because some might be worth a pretty penny.

9. Old pens

Renovation and interior design attic, F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso Modern style bedroom
F_Studio+ dell&#39;Arch. Davide Friso

Renovation and interior design attic

F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso
F_Studio+ dell&#39;Arch. Davide Friso
F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso

You don't know when you'll stumble upon the quill Shakespeare used to write all his work!

10. Old lamp bases

Gallery Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Gallery

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

If you dig about and find any old lamp bases, look them up as they could be worth a fortune. Vintage lamps are very collectible these days.

11. Vintage postcards

Reforma de vivienda de Conde Aranda Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Hugely collectible and beautiful to boot, you might be able to charge a decent price for any you find.

11. Christmas decorations

Im denkmalgeschützten Vierkanthof trifft Tradition auf Moderne, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Eclectic style bathroom
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

Vintage glass baubles and the like reach very good prices on auction sites and are really sought after. Your attic might become a modern bathroom, but if it was a decoration store you could be in luck!

12. Vintage vacuum cleaners

A perfect loft conversion to hide away! homify Modern style bedroom loft conversion,attic bedroom
homify

A perfect loft conversion to hide away!

homify
homify
homify

You'll be shocked at how much these are worth! If you find nothing in your attic, it might be worth a trip to your parents.

13. Autographed books

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Some will naturally be worth considerably more than others, so be selective about which you try to sell.

14. Signed music

Recuperação de casa em Ovar, Nelson Resende, Arquitecto Nelson Resende, Arquitecto Modern study/office
Nelson Resende, Arquitecto

Nelson Resende, Arquitecto
Nelson Resende, Arquitecto
Nelson Resende, Arquitecto

Does that signature say Paul McCartney? Quick, have that sheet music valued!

16. Chippendale furniture

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Before you start shabby chic-ing anything, make sure it's not an original Chippendale, which are worth a huge amount.

17. Old prints

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

Not usually as valuable as paintings, prints still have an appeal for the right audience and can fetch high prices.

18. Old silverware

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Hiding behind the old plasterboard might be some valuable silverware, so keep your eyes peeled as you renovate.

19. Vintage steamer trunks

Reforma de vivienda de Conde Aranda Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

If you're really lucky, you'll find a vintage Vuitton but even unbranded trunks are worth a decent amount to a collector.

Might your attic hold a fortune inside it? Be sure to check before taking on a loft conversion, like this one: The roof raising loft conversion.

Ordinary British home has an extraordinary interior
Have you ever found something valuable in your attic?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks