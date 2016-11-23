19 valuable things you (might) have in your attic

Do you ever sit and watch programmes on television where people sell things they've found in their homes that turn out to be worth a small fortune? We do and it makes us want to get up in the rafters and have a good poke around! We can only imagine what home movers have come across before.

If you'd love to stumble on some lost treasure but wonder if you'd know what you were looking at, we're here to help with our easy peasy guide to attic antiques.

You never know, granny's old lamp that you already have in your living room might be worth a bomb, so take a look at our shortlist of valuables and get treasure hunting!