6 photos of a small, modern kitchen (to help change yours)

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Have you long been thinking about giving your little kitchen a modern makeover? If so, this is the article for you because we've found a super little space that's chock full of beautiful touches and clever ideas you can copy.

Clearly put together by a talented kitchen planner, the scheme here is classic and understated yet still offers bags of style, proving you don't need an enormous space to create something truly special. 

Come with us now and enjoy some small kitchen inspiration!

1. Neutral colours but funky patterns

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Cucine e Design

Now, this is how you decorate a small kitchen! While you should try to keep the cabinets and large items fairly neutral in colour, there are no rules when it comes to the splashback and a heavily patterned tile is everything we love.

These monochrome ones manage to be the star of the show yet neutral at the same time.

2. That breakfast bar!

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenLighting
Cucine e Design

This small but perfectly formed breakfast bar looks more than good enough to eat… on! 

It might only be a tiny installation but it's big enough for two and makes light work of distinguishing where the open-plan room ends and the kitchen officially begins.

3. Ingenious tech touches

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenSinks & taps
Cucine e Design

When space is in short supply you need to get a little more creative in terms of how you integrate your technology.

We love this extractor and kitchen lighting solution, which is fitted up into the base of a top cupboard. Sleek and undetectable, it really minimises the impact of necessary appliance accessories.

4. L-shape for maximum storage

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenBench tops
Cucine e Design

You didn't think the breakfast bar was added just to make extra seating a doddle, did you? 

An L-shaped kitchen naturally offers a good deal of storage space (far more than a linear set up, anyway!). As you can see here, the extra portion of worktop was also sorely needed and easily supplied.

5. Eclectic mixes of materials

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Cucine e Design

Brushed metal, white cabinets, patterned tiles, natural wood flooring and a contemporary worktop all look amazing together, creating such a variety of materials that you can never get bored of looking at the kitchen. 

Every time you take another look, you see something you hadn't before!

6. A medley of styles

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Cucine e Design

With such a variety of materials in use, there are naturally also different styles at play. 

We see modern, traditional, eclectic and even rustic musings in this lovely space, which will no doubt have a timeless appeal. What a way to make more of a small kitchen!

For more small kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 extreme small kitchen makeovers.

Super cosy modern family home
How are you going to upgrade your small kitchen?

