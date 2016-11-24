6 photos of a small, modern kitchen (to help change yours)

Have you long been thinking about giving your little kitchen a modern makeover? If so, this is the article for you because we've found a super little space that's chock full of beautiful touches and clever ideas you can copy.

Clearly put together by a talented kitchen planner, the scheme here is classic and understated yet still offers bags of style, proving you don't need an enormous space to create something truly special.

Come with us now and enjoy some small kitchen inspiration!