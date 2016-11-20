Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 50 best decorating tips of all time (part two)

press profile homify press profile homify
Rear extension and house remodelling in Bishopston, Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Yesterday, we promised you 25 more interior designer-approved decorating tips and we rarely disappoint.

If you thought the first batch was good, just wait until you see this one as yet again, we want to make sure every room in your home—from your bathroom to your bedroom—is as fabulous as can be.

Ready to bookmark a few great ideas? Then let's get cracking!

26. Always keep editing

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you keep thinking something isn't quite right, put it away or change it.

27. Maximise your daylight circulation

YUME Mirrors CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET BathroomMirrors
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET

YUME Mirrors

CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET

With mirrors on as many walls as possible.

28. Remember the rule of three

Living Room Cushions & Throws Eva Antoniou Interior Design Modern living room
Eva Antoniou Interior Design

Living Room Cushions & Throws

Eva Antoniou Interior Design
Eva Antoniou Interior Design
Eva Antoniou Interior Design

Only add decorative items, such as cushions, in multiples of three.

29. Change your coffee table accessories regularly

Industrial reclaimed Coffee Table Frances Bradley Living roomSide tables & trays Industrial,reclaimed,coffee table,industrial table
Frances Bradley

Industrial reclaimed Coffee Table

Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley

To keep the space new and interesting.

30. Embrace many different styles of crockery

Sophie Allport Hare Tableware Sophie Allport KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Porcelain Beige hare,animal,china,porcelin,table,dining,tableware,tabletop,crockery,country,home,kitchen,entertaining,easter,bunny,rabbit,cream,neutral,beige
Sophie Allport

Sophie Allport Hare Tableware

Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport

For a less 'straight out of the box' look. Or grab something custom!

31. Colour coordinate your table linens

Bespoke Table Linen Heirlooms Ltd Modern dining room
Heirlooms Ltd

Bespoke Table Linen

Heirlooms Ltd
Heirlooms Ltd
Heirlooms Ltd

This gives a really polished feel to your place settings.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

32. Choose neutral upholstery

Morellia Modular Darlings of Chelsea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Darlings of Chelsea

Morellia Modular

Darlings of Chelsea
Darlings of Chelsea
Darlings of Chelsea

That you can add to later should you so wish to.

33. Don't forget about your ceilings!

Dark Ceiling Emma Jayne Sayers Minimalist walls & floors
Emma Jayne Sayers

Dark Ceiling

Emma Jayne Sayers
Emma Jayne Sayers
Emma Jayne Sayers

They're fast becoming the new feature walls with paint and wallpaper going up there.

34. Don't follow trends

ванная комната в частном доме, Eclectic DesignStudio Eclectic DesignStudio Eclectic style bathroom
Eclectic DesignStudio

Eclectic DesignStudio
Eclectic DesignStudio
Eclectic DesignStudio

Trust your instincts about what will work best for your home.

35. Add layers everywhere

Richmond - Guest Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Eclectic style bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Richmond—Guest Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Throws, cushions and blankets will all add wonderful texture to your home.

36. Add dimmer switches to all your rooms

Erbek Nif 3+1 Villa için Tasarımlar - Üst Kat, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Modern dressing room
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık

Penintdesign İç Mimarlık
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık

To control the mood perfectly.

37. Add gratuitous greenery to your home

Venus Flytrap, Bakker.com Bakker.com Modern garden
Bakker.com

Venus Flytrap

Bakker.com
Bakker.com
Bakker.com

Indoor plants will give your home a fresher, more connected feel.

38. Hang curtains as high as you can

Constance Pink Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

Constance Pink

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

To make windows feel larger and rooms more open.

39. While keeping those curtains high

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern living room
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Make sure they're simple to retain the elegance.

40. Remember that newer isn't always better

Professor Chair Locus Habitat Living roomSofas & armchairs
Locus Habitat

Professor Chair

Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat

For example, vintage rugs are great.

41. Opt for a big rug

Log House, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Rustic style living room Solid Wood Grey luxury,wooden house,log,mirror,rug,fireplace
Orkun Indere Interiors

Log House

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

The more sizeable your rug, the bigger your room will feel.

42. Become a collector of something attractive

On Location, Fallen Furniture Fallen Furniture Modern living room
Fallen Furniture

On Location

Fallen Furniture
Fallen Furniture
Fallen Furniture

Prints and art are a good way to start.

43. Try to master mixing modern and vintage items together

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the perfect interior blend that will keep your home unique.

44. Choose materials that will make your home spill or child-proof

Breakfast Bar Katie Malik Interiors Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Katie Malik Interiors

Breakfast Bar

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Few design themes are enhanced by chocolate smears and mud stains.

45. Play with different finishes

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Reflective items and flat-coloured walls look great together!

46. Arrange vintage items together by colour

Reforma integral de vivienda en Madrid, Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid Eclectic style dining room
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid

Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid

So they look similar but not the same.

47. Don't confuse eclectic styling with 'anything goes

Modern Blue view 7 homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Modern Blue view 7

homify
homify
homify

The key is to find a balance and harmony before you go too far.

48. Choose carpet over wood flooring in your bedroom

I could curl up here forever! homify Modern style bedroom bedroom,attic bedroom,guest bedroom
homify

I could curl up here forever!

homify
homify
homify

For a warm start to every morning and a stylish end to every night.

49. Add vanilla extract to your paint before you start using it

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To help combat awful fumes and smells.

50. Go big with your gallery wall

Wall Lamp Wall One, Intuerilight Intuerilight Living roomStorage
Intuerilight

Wall Lamp Wall One

Intuerilight
Intuerilight
Intuerilight

Start in the middle and radiate pictures out.

If you missed part one of these decorating tips and tricks, see it here: The 50 best decorating tips of all time (part one).

10 kitchen counters that'll make you think "I want it!"
Which of our 50 tips was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks