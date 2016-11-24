10 things to banish from your bedroom immediately!

If you want a truly stylish, relaxing and wonderful bedroom, there are a few things you might need to get rid of. Don't think of this as having to go without some precious items, more see it as you making room for a whole new era of design savvy and restful sleep.
We've taken a look at the things interior designers encourage their clients to go without in their bedrooms, so we know we're on the right track.
If you follow these tips, you will be too!
There are so many reasons to take this tip on board, not least that old pillows simply won't be comfortable any longer. Pillows should be fluffy and full, not flat and disappointing, so chuck those naff old ones away and get something more better.
If the contents of your pockets tend to end up on your bedside table, that's a nasty habit you need to get out of. Fluff, keys and other debris do not belong in a bedroom, let alone right next to your bed.
We all like to keep some bedtime reading nearby but once you've read a book, move it to another room so you can make way for something new and fresh.
You don't want to keep re-reading the same old thing, do you?
We've all got some bed linen lurking in the back of the cupboard for 'emergencies', but what would actually constitute an emergency here?
Only keep high-quality, soft linens that feel like a dream to slip into!
How much of your bedroom storage is swallowed up by clothing you simply never wear? We're willing to bet it's more than you'd like to own up to! Have a clear out and feel doubly good by giving unwanted items to charity.
Got some old mobile phones, broken television remotes or an old e-reader in your bedside table? Get rid of them! They won't come in handy one day.
Not only does a full laundry basket look bad but (let's get down to brass tacks and admit) it will also smell bad. Keep your dirty clothes away from your bedroom for a fresher feel.
You love your pets, of course you do, but they don't always smell good or share the duvet well. For a blissful night's sleep, you need to say goodbye to your furry friends come bedtime.
Do you know what unread magazines are? Pressure! You keep trying to find the time for a quick flick through them but you can't and then the stack keeps getting higher.
Pop them in the living room and have a read when you can.
This is a hard habit to break but taking your phone into your bedroom often means you overstimulate yourself and can't get to sleep until much later than you'd like.
We know homify is amazing but try to make some time for rest.
