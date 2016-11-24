Your browser is out-of-date.

10 things to banish from your bedroom immediately!

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
If you want a truly stylish, relaxing and wonderful bedroom, there are a few things you might need to get rid of. Don't think of this as having to go without some precious items, more see it as you making room for a whole new era of design savvy and restful sleep.

We've taken a look at the things interior designers encourage their clients to go without in their bedrooms, so we know we're on the right track.

If you follow these tips, you will be too!

1. Pillows that have seen better days

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

There are so many reasons to take this tip on board, not least that old pillows simply won't be comfortable any longer. Pillows should be fluffy and full, not flat and disappointing, so chuck those naff old ones away and get something more better.

2. Random bedside table rubbish

Gallery House on Richmond Park, Elemental Architecture Elemental Architecture Modern style bedroom
Elemental Architecture

Gallery House on Richmond Park

Elemental Architecture
Elemental Architecture
Elemental Architecture

If the contents of your pockets tend to end up on your bedside table, that's a nasty habit you need to get out of. Fluff, keys and other debris do not belong in a bedroom, let alone right next to your bed.

3. Books you've already read

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bedroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

We all like to keep some bedtime reading nearby but once you've read a book, move it to another room so you can make way for something new and fresh.

You don't want to keep re-reading the same old thing, do you?

4. Old bedding that feels crispy

Limited, unlimited, Taipei Base Design Center Taipei Base Design Center Modern style bedroom
Taipei Base Design Center

Limited, unlimited

Taipei Base Design Center
Taipei Base Design Center
Taipei Base Design Center

We've all got some bed linen lurking in the back of the cupboard for 'emergencies', but what would actually constitute an emergency here? 

Only keep high-quality, soft linens that feel like a dream to slip into!

5. Clothing you never wear

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

How much of your bedroom storage is swallowed up by clothing you simply never wear? We're willing to bet it's more than you'd like to own up to! Have a clear out and feel doubly good by giving unwanted items to charity.

6. Outdated technology items in your bedside cabinet

Statement Headboards Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Classic style bedroom
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Statement Headboards

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Got some old mobile phones, broken television remotes or an old e-reader in your bedside table? Get rid of them! They won't come in handy one day.

7. An overflowing laundry basket

Disco laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Brown woven basket,laundry basket,bathroom,colourful basket
homify

Disco laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

Not only does a full laundry basket look bad but (let's get down to brass tacks and admit) it will also smell bad. Keep your dirty clothes away from your bedroom for a fresher feel.

8. All your furry friends

Interior Dog Beds, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers

Interior Dog Beds

Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers

You love your pets, of course you do, but they don't always smell good or share the duvet well. For a blissful night's sleep, you need to say goodbye to your furry friends come bedtime. 

9. Stacks of unread magazines

bendix magazine rack toshi Berlin Living roomStorage
toshi Berlin

bendix magazine rack

toshi Berlin
toshi Berlin
toshi Berlin

Do you know what unread magazines are? Pressure! You keep trying to find the time for a quick flick through them but you can't and then the stack keeps getting higher. 

Pop them in the living room and have a read when you can.

10. Your mobile phone

Wildflowers - Phone Case Holly Francesca Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Holly Francesca

Wildflowers—Phone Case

Holly Francesca
Holly Francesca
Holly Francesca

This is a hard habit to break but taking your phone into your bedroom often means you overstimulate yourself and can't get to sleep until much later than you'd like. 

We know homify is amazing but try to make some time for rest.

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 beautiful ideas for your bed.

Which of these ideas do you plan on trying?

